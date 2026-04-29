Every Brand That Used Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Source: Drake/Instagram / Drake/Instagram

Drake’s ICEMAN rollout got the whole internet talking, and now brands everywhere are putting their own spin on it.

This ain’t new for Drizzy, back in 2021 he dropped Certified Lover Boy. The cover full of pregnant emojis had everybody from Crocs to the Maury show, flipping it into their own marketing plays.

Fast forward to now, with May 24 coming up, Drake revealed his release date in true viral fashion, placing massive blocks of ice outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu in Canada, with the date frozen inside.

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Things got so real that Olivia Chow, the Mayor of Toronto stepped in, backing the fire department’s decision to melt the remaining ice for public safety.

“The fire chief made the decision last night, and I support his decision. His responsibility is people’s safety.”

Since then, the ice block concept has turned into a full-blown moment, with brands like Coors Light, Chipotle, and Chiquita all putting their own twist on it.

Even the New York Giants got in on it, using the ice theme ahead of the draft to tease their picks. At this point, Drake didn’t just roll out ICEMAN, he kicked off a whole marketing wave.

Check out some of the brands that tapped into “The Boy’s” ice block rollout for their own promotion play.