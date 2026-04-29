Source: Photo via Spelman College Instagram / Miss Spelman College Pageant winners.

The annual Miss Spelman College Pageant has sparked backlash from students and social media users alike after an unprecedented decision to crown two winners on April 17, breaking the competition’s 43-year tradition. On Friday, the historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia, named students Jillian Collier and Kinsley Wilson as co–Miss Spelman. The prestigious title comes with the responsibility of serving as an ambassador for Spelman College, with winners often representing the institution to prospective students, parents, donors, and other external audiences.

The controversy began days earlier, when Wilson was initially announced as the sole winner on April 11. Nearly a week later, the college revealed a scoring error and declared Collier a co-winner on April 17, citing a miscalculation in the results.

“Following a comprehensive review of the 2026 Miss Spelman Pageant, the College identified a technical discrepancy in the initial scoring results. In a decision that reflects our commitment to equity and the exceptional caliber of our students, Spelman College has named Co-Miss Spelmans for the 2026-2027 academic year. This move ensures that the hard work and excellence of these scholars are acknowledged and fully celebrated,” the HBCU wrote in a statement, according to Essence.

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