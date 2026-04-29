Ray J Claims He's Slept With 12,500 Women, Says He Was Averaging 'Five To Ten A Day' During Tour-Time Takedowns

Ray J claims to have slept with over 10,000 women, celebrating the 10,000th milestone with a party.

Newton questions the math, noting this would require sleeping with over 1.5 women per day for 30 years.

Ray J makes a disturbing analogy about bestiality, leading to an awkward discussion about his sexuality.

When Ray J and Cam Newton come together, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to turn funky.

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

During his recent appearance on Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Ray J opened up about his body count, claiming that he threw a massive party after having slept with 10,000 women.

“We did a celebration, Booby Trap celebrated my 10,000th,” the singer recalled. “I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f—ked with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade.”

Cam asked Ray J to clarify if this number was all “different” partners, which prompted Ray to go from saying he slept with “10,000 different people,” before raising that number to 12,500.

“I can only f**k a thousand more b**ches,” he continued. “I can’t do any more.”

When the former NFL star broke down the math for that surprising stat, he pointed out that Ray J’s supposed body count would he mean he was sleeping with over one and a half women a day for 30 years, on average. While that, alone, seems out of pocket, the musician and reality star replied by tweaking the math a little, saying things were more active while on tour.

“Yeah, the math is different ’cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day,” he claimed.

This isn’t the first time Ray J has brought up his claim that he’s slept with over 10,000 women. The rapper previously mentioned this number in November 2025, during an appearance on the BagFuel podcast. At the time, he told a similar story about celebrating the milestone with a party.

“Here’s what’s crazy. I just did the big celebration. They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap. I was celebrating 10,000 bodies,” Ray explained. “It’s probably like 11,900….. I don’t know if that’s for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there.”

Elsewhere on his Funky Friday appearance, Ray and Cam had an awkward moment went Newton asked the singer if he’s gay, citing a “very suspect choice of words” from Ray J about knocking a man out and putting him in his bed.

After refusing to answer the question about his sexuality multiple times, Ray went on to talk about all of the different things people are doing in the privacy of their own home. And, for some reason, he told an absolutely nauseating analogy about bestiality.

“Some people are gonna go home, and I hate to say this…I’m sure there’s people that go home, they got a dog. That favorite dog. They’re gonna stop by the store, grab some peanut butter…They put a bunch of peanut butter on their feet so they can lick it off.”

He continued, “Some people even go further to watch TV on all fours, slap a little peanut butter in their crack, and enjoy themselves.”

It’s not exactly clear why Ray J felt the need to say all that, but he claims to know about the peanut butter situation from finding someone doing just that.

After giving everyone that horrific visual to go home with, Cam asked Ray point-blank if he’s ever been with a man, to which he finally replied, “No.”

Ray J Claims He's Slept With 12,500 Women, Says He Was Averaging 'Five To Ten A Day' During Tour-Time Takedowns was originally published on bossip.com