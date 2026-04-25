RELATED: Sample Saturday RELATED: T.I. Talks Final Album, Trap Music Origins & Viral Birthday Bash Moment T.I. Samples His Own Classic on “Let Em Know” and Fans Are Catching It T.I. is proving once again that legacy is not just about what you did before, but how you build on it. On his latest track “Let Em Know,” the Atlanta rapper takes a different approach to sampling by pulling from his own catalog. The song references his 2007 hit “Big Things Poppin Do It,” a record that helped define an era of Southern hip hop. Instead of reaching back to another artist’s work, T.I. flips his own sound and brings it into a new moment.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Sampling has always been a major part of hip hop, but artists usually look outward for inspiration. In this case, T.I. looks inward, revisiting a track that already carries weight with fans. “Big Things Poppin Do It” was more than just a hit. It was a statement record that helped solidify his presence in the industry. By bringing elements of that song into “Let Em Know,” he creates a bridge between past and present.

It is a move that feels intentional and reflective of an artist who understands his impact. The production on “Let Em Know” comes with help from Pharrell Williams, whose influence gives the track a fresh and updated feel.

While the foundation nods to the original record, the sound is polished in a way that fits today’s music landscape. Pharrell’s production keeps the energy familiar while still pushing it forward. That balance is what makes the record stand out. It does not rely on nostalgia alone. It evolves it. What makes this moment interesting is what it represents.