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Before the spotlight, many celebrities worked everyday jobs to pay the bills and chase their dreams.

Some waited tables, while others worked retail or handled tough manual labor.

These early roles shaped their work ethic and helped build the drive that led to success. A few even held unusual or surprising jobs that fans would never expect.

Their stories show that fame rarely happens overnight. Instead, most stars start like everyone else and grind their way up.

This list highlights 25 celebrities and the last regular jobs they held before breaking through.

25 Celebrities’ Last Jobs Before They Became Famous

1. Brad Pitt — Chicken Mascot

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Pitt wore a chicken suit for El Pollo Loco before landing acting roles. He handed out flyers on the street. The job became one of Hollywood’s most famous pre-fame stories.