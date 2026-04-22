A$AP Rocky's Trash Bag Sofa: A Treasure Or 'As Described'?

HOMMEMADE

As if being one of the most sought-after emcees in the rap game and having the honor of raising a family with pop queen Rihanna wasn’t enough, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is now on a mission to take over the art deco world as he adds furniture design to his long list of feats.

By way of his new design studio hOMMEMADE, the Harlem-bred multi-hyphenate is experimenting with home decor and incorporating one seriously opened mind. His most intricate and possibly polarizing creation to date however has got to be the “trash bag couch” that’s been going viral all week.

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hOMMEMADE is no stranger to the strange, with items like an $18,000 3D-printed skyline carpet, a $1,000 spherical globe pillow and a fully decked-out CBNT.V1 mini recording studio with a compartment to store cereal all being standout concoctions. Still, the trash sofa is in a class all its own, stuffed with everything from plastic bottles and candy wrappers to even actual cash.

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The couch is a collaborative effort with Crosby Studios by Harry Nuriev, essentially putting a rustic spin on the beanbag trend. The “cushions” come in clear, black, red and blue, and appear to be the size of your standard sofa. The trash-savvy may have to do some extra digging for an official price tag — the webstore even suggests that it’s already sold out! — but we wouldn’t be surprised if it ranged in the five-figure family.

Either way, is this the kind of trash that ends up as treasure or are you simply getting what you paid for? Sound off!

Keep scrolling to see what social media officially has to say about the hOMMEMADE Trash Bag Couch by A$AP Rocky:

1. A$AP

via @MotaSupremo