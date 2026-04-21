Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle against blogger Milagro Cooper has taken unexpected turn.

After a jury awarded Meg $75,000 in damages, finding that Cooper inflicted emotional distress and engaged with deepfake pornographic content involving the rapper, the Houston rapper claims the harassment continued followed the verdict.

However, according to court filings, the judge found no additional evidence to support those claims. There was no indication that Cooper continued the alleged harassment, attended any of Megan’s concerts, or contacted her directly.

While the financial damages have already been awarded, the court declined to take further action regarding ongoing harassment. The judge noted that Megan’s concerns were based on the possibility of future incidents rather than verifiable evidence.

Outside the courtroom, Meg also experienced a health scare during her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Doctors later confirmed she was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.

“On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms,” a rep for the Houston rapper confirmed to Variety. “Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged, and is now resting.”

She returned to the stage shortly after recovering.

Megan Thee Stallion Scores $75K In Court, Judge Says No Proof Of Ongoing Harassment was originally published on hiphopwired.com