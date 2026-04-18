Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

Gilbert Flores / Ice Spice

Ice Spice didn’t back down after a fan slapped her while she was trying to enjoy her meal at a Hollywood McDonald’s in Los Angeles.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively obtained footage of an altercation between Ice Spice and a “fan” that went off the rails. In the video, the fan approaches the table where Ice Spice and her friend were eating.

The fan looks like she tries to sit down, but is quickly dismissed by the “Big Guy” rapper, who then slaps the rapper.

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Ice Spice quickly gets up, walks across multiple tables, getting her lick back before the action spills outside, where the Bronx native threw a phone belonging to a friend of the fan, and throws hands with a fan in the middle of the street.

TMZ did speak with Vayah, the fan who attacked Ice Spice, who claims she slapped the rapper for being rude while she was trying to compliment her and called her a “bitch.”

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said legal action will be taken, telling the celebrity gossip site, “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD, and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

The musician has responded since the video went viral, jokingly writing on X (formerly Twitter), “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

Hilariously, according to TMZ, Ice Spice was in LA to shoot a Wendy’s ad.

Social media has been giving the “Deli” crafter her props for standing her ground and shooting the fair one with her attacker.

You can see those reactions below.