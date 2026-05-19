Lowe’s Commits $250M for 250,000 New Trades Workers

Lowe's expands its trades training program 5x, from $50M for 50,000 to $250M for 250,000 workers.

Trades offer solid pay, steady work, and real satisfaction, unlike jobs that can be replaced by technology.

The initiative partners with colleges, schools, and nonprofits to create tuition-free training and connect graduates to employers.

The skilled trades are getting a major boost. The Lowe’s Foundation announced a big plan. They will invest $250 million over the next ten years. This money aims to train and support 250,000 tradespeople by 2035. As a result, the foundation is increasing its earlier commitment five times over.

Right now, America faces a serious shortage of skilled workers. For exam`ple, the construction industry needs about 349,000 new workers just this year. Without enough help, many jobs could stay empty in the coming years. Therefore, this new investment comes at a perfect time. It focuses on important fields like plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and other hands-on careers.

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First, let’s look back a bit. In 2023, the foundation started with a $50 million promise. That goal was to train 50,000 people over five years. So far, they have given nearly $53 million to 65 different groups. These include nonprofits and community colleges. Because of strong progress, they are ahead of schedule. Now, they are expanding dramatically.

However, the new plan goes much further. Instead of five years and 50,000 people, it stretches across ten years and reaches 250,000. In addition, the foundation will use its popular Gable Grants program to make this happen. The name “Gable” comes from the roof shape on many homes. It reminds everyone of the important work tradespeople do every day.

Source: kelvn / Getty

Next, the money will support several key areas. For instance, it will help create tuition-free or low-cost training programs. Also, it will pay for better equipment in schools and training centers. Furthermore, the grants will build stronger links between students and real employers. Consequently, more graduates should find good jobs quickly.

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Meanwhile, society has pushed four-year college degrees for a long time. Yet many young people and career changers want practical paths instead. So, this initiative highlights that skilled trades offer solid pay, steady work, and real satisfaction. Plus, these jobs cannot be fully replaced by technology or AI. As Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison noted, someone still needs to climb a ladder or fix a roof.

Source: kelvn / Getty

In the same way, the foundation knows one group cannot fix everything alone. Therefore, they plan to partner with more community colleges, technical schools, and nonprofits across the country. Additionally, they are launching a three-part TV series. This series will share inspiring stories of real tradespeople. As a result, it should encourage more people to consider these rewarding careers.

Finally, this effort fits with Lowe’s overall mission. The company wants to strengthen homes and communities everywhere. By training thousands of new trades workers, they help keep the housing and construction world healthy. Over time, these changes could close the skills gap and support economic growth for many years ahead.

All in all, the $250 million commitment stands out as one of the largest private investments in trades training recently. It shows growing respect for essential blue-collar work. With luck, 250,000 more trained professionals will join the workforce by 2035. That would make a real difference for families, businesses, and neighborhoods everywhere.