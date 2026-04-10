GloRilla Gives Big WAG Energy In A Bold Orange Courtside Look

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

GloRilla continues to slay her WAG era. Cameras caught the Memphis rapper sitting pretty courtside in a bold orange look while supporting her man, NBA Raptors star, Brandon Ingram. And if there is one thing Glo is going to do, it is give big style.

Her latest outfit was the perfect mix of cool girl, sporty, and sexy.

GloRilla Rocks The Cutest Mini Orange Hermès Kelly Courtside

While sitting courtside at the Toronto Raptors’ April 7 game against the Miami Heat, Glo gave fans a bright orange fashion moment that was hard to miss. She wore an oversized orange leather jacket with a quilted finish that brought all the drama to the look. Underneath, she kept things sleek in a fitted black mini dress to show off her toned legs. (Fans know Big Glo has been getting it in the gym).

The “F.N.F.” rapper styled her look with a mini orange croc Hermès Kelly bag that oozed WAG, open-toe shoes, and oversized shades. She also accessorized with a diamond chain, stacked rings, and a matching orange phone case that read “God’s Plan.”

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Her hair was slicked into a side-parted low bun with a laid swoop in the front. Her makeup was just as flawless. Sis is in her element – and we love that for her.

GloRilla is exactly who she says she is.

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Fans instantly jumped into GloRilla’s Instagram post flexing her stunning courtside visuals. One fan wrote, “She looks soooo happy that happy glow is amazing!!!!!” Another added, “While fit on point but the Phone case.” The girls were clearly paying attention to every detail.

Her recent style post comes on the heels of social media rumors about a possible pregnancy. But Big Glo continues to shut that talk down. As one fan wrote in her recent comment section, “I know she was laughing at them pregnancy allegations yall swear she was pregnant .”

GloRilla continues to look fabulous, stay unbothered, and be all about her man and her style.

GloRilla Gives Big WAG Energy In A Bold Orange Courtside Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com