513 Relief Bus : Youth Employment Kick Off

The 513Relief Bus launches its youth employment program soon. The event happens this Saturday in Cincinnati. Young people can find real job opportunities there. It focuses on ages 14 to 21. The kickoff aims to connect teens with summer work.

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Event Details and Location

The kickoff takes place on Saturday, April 11. Hours run from 10 AM to 2 PM. It is hosted at Jerriel Missionary Baptist Church. The address is 1018 Wesley Ave in the West End. Hamilton County partners with the 513Relief Bus for this day. Youth must bring two forms of ID to join.

What Young People Can Do

Teens can apply for jobs right on the spot. Some hiring happens immediately. They may register for summer employment programs. Work permit physicals are available from UC Health. Health screenings and other youth services are offered too. Parents can access behavioral health resources as well.

Why This Event Matters

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Many young residents need work experience. The program helps build skills and resumes. It fights summer boredom with productive options. Local leaders support the effort strongly. Commissioner Alicia Reece will be present for media availability. The church welcomes the community warmly.

How the 513Relief Bus Helps

The bus normally delivers aid across Hamilton County. It now adds job support for youth. This one-stop event simplifies the process. Families find multiple services in one place. The goal is to give every teen a fair chance at success.

What to Expect on Saturday

Attendees should arrive ready to engage. Staff will guide youth through applications. On-site hiring creates quick opportunities. The atmosphere stays positive and supportive. This annual event grows bigger each year.

Looking Ahead

Successful participants may land summer jobs soon. The program encourages long-term career growth. More events like this could follow. Young people in Cincinnati now have extra help. The 513Relief Bus keeps making a real difference.

In summary, the Youth Employment Kickoff offers hope and action. It connects local youth with meaningful work. Mark your calendar for this Saturday at Jerriel Missionary Baptist Church. Bring ID and come ready for new beginnings.