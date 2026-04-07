New Month, New Cash: Could Ohio Owe You Money?

Ohio's unclaimed funds program returns $410,000 daily, so check at the start of the month.

Unclaimed money comes from dormant accounts, uncashed checks, and more that companies report to the state.

Claim your money in 4 easy steps - search, identify, submit documents, and get approved quickly.

A new month just started. Many folks set fresh goals and review their finances. Yet one easy step often gets skipped. Ohio returns around $410,000 every day through its unclaimed funds program. Some of that cash could be yours right now.

Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

Why check at the start of the month?

Fresh calendars bring fresh motivation. Therefore, take five minutes today and search. You might discover money you forgot years ago. Therefore, early action avoids missing deadlines later.

Where does this unclaimed money come from?

Businesses and banks hold funds for many reasons. For example, old checking accounts go dormant after no activity. Additionally, uncashed payroll checks pile up quietly. Insurance payouts, utility refunds, and safe deposit box contents also end up here. When owners cannot be reached, companies report these assets to the state. Ohio’s Division of Unclaimed Funds then safeguards them until claimed. In short, the money is yours—it just got lost along the way.

How much money sits unclaimed in Ohio?

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The state returns roughly $410,000 daily on average. That adds up to nearly $150 million each year. However, thousands of Ohioans never bother to look. So, your name might match an old account, a forgotten stock dividend, or a vendor refund. The total fund now stands at about $4.8 billion and keeps growing.

Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

How to claim your money in four easy steps

First, visit the official website at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov. Next, type your full name or business name into the free search box. Review any matches that appear. Then click “Claim” beside the listing you recognize. The site walks you through the simple online form. After that, gather proof like your driver’s license, Social Security card, and any old statements. Upload those documents directly on the site. Finally, submit and wait for approval. Many claims now get approved quickly because the system checks details automatically.

What if you need help?

Track your claim status anytime on the same website. Enter the claim ID sent to your email. Most people receive their money within weeks once approved. However, double-check the required documents list to speed things up. You never pay a fee to search or claim directly with the state.

Don’t leave money on the table

A new month feels full of possibility. Therefore, spend a moment checking today. You could surprise yourself with extra cash for bills, vacations, or savings. Thousands have already reclaimed what was theirs. Why not join them? Head to unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov now and see what waits for you. Your wallet will thank you.