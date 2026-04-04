Peach & Passion! Porsha Williams Talks Season 17 Of RHOA And Finding Love with Her New Girlfriend Sway McKinney

As the highly anticipated 17th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta prepares to premiere this Sunday, April 6, 2026, longtime fan favorite Porsha Williams is opening up about a transformative year. Following a tumultuous Season 16 that saw her navigate a high-profile divorce from Simon Guobadia and the testing of lifelong friendships, the 44-year-old entrepreneur is stepping into the spotlight with a new attitude and a surprising new romance.

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Perhaps the most buzzed-about storyline heading into the new season is Porsha Williams‘ girlfriend. For the first time on the series, viewers will see Porsha exploring her fluidity as she dates both a man and a woman. However, it was in November 2025 that she officially went public with her now-partner, Sway McKinney, as previously reported. Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, evolving dating life was a much more positive view for fans.

“You just know when you know,” Porsha explained about her relationship, describing the comfort and divine timing of their connection. She noted that she felt attracted to Sway and the foundation they were building together. The relationship represents a significant shift for the reality star, who has spent much of her time on Bravo navigating traditional, and often difficult, marriages.

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The casting for Season 17 has undergone a major overhaul, bringing back legendary OGs while introducing highly anticipated newcomers. Joining Porsha in the main cast are returning favorites Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, alongside Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell. The addition of Love & Hip Hop alum K. Michelle and Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole has injected a new energy into the group that Porsha describes as “a breath of fresh air.”

Porsha Williams Gives A Look Into Season 17 Of RHOA

In her interview with UsWeekly, Porsha describes K. Michelle as bringing the “fun shade” that the franchise has been missing, while Pinky Cole offers a “TED Talk” level of encouragement and business savvy.

“We all were fans of K. Michelle before… She knows how to have a good time, and she’s funny. We definitely needed to get back to the fun shade of Housewives and having a good time,” Porsha stated.

“And Pinky is a business powerhouse — she comes with the TED Talks. She is one of those friends that is just super encouraging. She’s big when it comes to energy and sisterhood. They both brought a very entertaining, positive energy. Don’t get me wrong, there were definitely some read-down sessions… but the fans are going to enjoy what they bring to the dynamic.”

Despite the influx of new faces, Porsha continues to find her greatest support in her fellow veteran stars. She revealed that she leans heavily on Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey, who return this season in a friend capacity.

With her recent filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20s alongside NeNe Leakes, Porsha expressed that the Queen of Atlanta would still mix well with the current group. She also teased that Kandi Burruss, who is navigating her own recent divorce, would be a welcome addition to the evolving Season 17 landscape.

As the cameras begin to roll, Williams is proving that she is no longer defined by her past mistakes or her previous marriages. With her new girlfriend by her side and a renewed commitment to her friends, the Season 17 premiere promises to show a different side of Porsha.

Peach & Passion! Porsha Williams Talks Season 17 Of RHOA And Finding Love with Her New Girlfriend Sway McKinney was originally published on bossip.com