Heiress Harris Drops New Song 'In the Wind'

Source: Reach Media / other

Heiress Harris Brings the Heat to The Morning Hustle

The new princess of R&B just graced The Morning Hustle, ten-year-old Heiress Harris, stopped by to talk about her brand new single, “In the Wind.” When asked how fans are receiving the track, Heiress kept it incredibly real: she does not really care what the critics think. As long as she loves the music she makes, that is all that matters. Her school friends are already catching the vibe, though, even mimicking her signature hair flips in the hallway and singing her lyrics back to her.



✕

Balancing a rising music career with being a regular kid is no small feat, but Heiress handles her family dynamics like a pro. The hosts brought up Atlanta’s legendary Birthday Bash, which her dad, T.I., is headlining this year. Hilariously, the young star had no idea what the 30-year-old cultural festival even was. While her parents keep her grounded with a strict 8:00 PM wind-down routine and rules against sleepovers, she did confess to pulling a major all-nighter for her recent 10th birthday.

When it comes to her musical ear, Heiress is expanding her horizons far beyond Atlanta’s city limits. She surprised the crew by revealing her current obsession with K-pop. Thanks to a recommendation from her best friend, she went from a skeptic to a massive fan of groups like Katseye. These global acts are currently sitting at the top of her dream collaboration list, showing she has a diverse and global vision for her own sound.

Even with her international tastes, she always respects her roots. When asked who her favorite vocalist of all time is, she quickly crowned her mother, Tiny. Heiress is already focused on securing her own bag, joking that fans need to stream her music so she can make her money. With her vocals, strong family foundation, and undeniable charm, we are watching the next generation of greatness claim her crown.

RELATED STORIES: Today’s Black Nepo Babies Are SO Gifted: See The Stars Inside [Gallery]

Watch: Heiress Harris Lights Up The Stage At Essence’s 2023 Holiday Special

Pure Positivity: Kybba Kidz Hosts Tiny Harris’ Christmas Giveback, Gifts Over 600 Children With Holiday Cheer In Atlanta

Heiress Harris Drops New Song 'In the Wind' was originally published on themorninghustle.com