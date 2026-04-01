Ammarin Lada Tunstall: Alabama Man Dies In Police Custody After He’s Seen Being Dragged, Dept. Investigated

Video evidence shows a man being dragged and allegedly subjected to excessive force before his death in custody.

Authorities have not provided clarity on the circumstances leading to the man's death, fueling skepticism and concerns.

The case highlights a familiar pattern where the burden of proof falls on the victim's family, not the authorities.

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

We are very, very, tired of this continued trend.

A disturbing in-custody death in Monroeville, Ala., is raising familiar and deeply unsettling questions about police conduct—questions that, given law enforcement’s long and well-documented history of violence toward suspects and detainees, are difficult to ignore.

According to FOX10 News, video captured on March 30 shows 35-year-old Ammarin Tunstall being dragged by two Monroeville police officers in the Clausell community. Witnesses described a chaotic and troubling scene: Tunstall on his knees, unresponsive to family members calling out to him, then officers placing him face down in a patrol car. One relative alleged he had been pepper-sprayed and tased multiple times prior to being dragged, with screams heard before his body went limp.

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Within roughly 30 minutes of that encounter, emergency responders were called to the Monroe County Detention Facility, where Tunstall was reportedly unresponsive with a faint pulse. He was administered Naloxone—commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses—and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) quickly opened an in-custody death investigation, though key details—like what led to Tunstall’s initial detention or the exact cause of death—remain unclear. Notably, the Monroeville Police Department has declined to comment publicly.

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Reporting from WKRG adds that multiple agencies, including ALEA, are now involved in the investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the case but also the opacity that often surrounds deaths in custody.

That lack of transparency is precisely what fuels skepticism. Video evidence showing a man being dragged, combined with allegations of repeated use of force, paints a picture that is difficult to reconcile with standard claims of “procedure.” The fact that Tunstall became unresponsive so quickly after being taken into custody only intensifies those concerns.

Equally troubling is what isn’t being said. Authorities have not clarified why force was used at that level, whether body camera footage exists, or how a man seen alive—if already in distress—ended up dead within hours. These gaps echo patterns seen in other cases where official narratives emerge slowly, often after public pressure mounts.

Tunstall’s family, meanwhile, is left with more questions than answers. They remember him as a father and a loved one, while also confronting footage that suggests his final moments were marked by force and disregard.

Until more transparency is provided, this case sits in an all-too-familiar space: another in-custody death where the burden of proof seems to fall not on the authorities who used force, but on a grieving family demanding to know why their loved one didn’t survive the encounter.

Ammarin Lada Tunstall: Alabama Man Dies In Police Custody After He’s Seen Being Dragged, Dept. Investigated was originally published on bossip.com