Chilli from TLC, a proud Trump supporter on the low? A new report alleges she is down with the MAGA movement.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Samuel Corum

MeidasTouch exclusively reports that Chilli, of TLC fame and the inspiration for Usher’s classic, Confessions, is a Trump supporter and has been donating to the MAGA movement.

The website obtained uncovered FEC records showing Chilli, born Rozonda Thomas, has made multiple donations to MAGA candidates.

Per MeidasTouch:

The records show money being given during the 2024 election cycle to Trump’s PACs, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) which seeks to keep the GOP in control of Congress, and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. In total, Chilli’s contributions captured in these filings amount to just under $900, with nearly $800 going to Trump, $63 going to the NRSC, and $7 going to Ted Cruz.

This latest finding comes after Chilli got caught sharing a debunked theory about Michelle Obama being transgender.

Also, if you browse who she’s following on Instagram, you will see names like “Trump boot licker,” Byron Donalds, and Joy Villa.

Social media has been weighing in on the matter. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Chili a Trumpie, Usher praising Diddy. Bad week for the 2000s.”

No kidding.

You can see more reactions below.

'Don't Go Chasing Republicans!' TLC’s Chilli Allegedly Donated To World’s Biggest Scrub, Donald Trump, Critics ‘Creep’ Castigate Her was originally published on bossip.com