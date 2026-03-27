Name-Check Nightmare: Cardi Can't Help But Cringe After Accidentally Mentioning Offset In 'Cartier Bardi' Blunder

Cardi B headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time, delivering a packed, theatrical performance.

Cardi accidentally said ex-husband Offset's name during a song, sparking a viral reaction from fans.

The tour has been a major milestone for Cardi, with surprise guests and a 37-song setlist spanning her career.

Cardi B just had a full-circle moment in New York City, shutting down Madison Square Garden with two completely sold-out shows on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

This marks the first time the rapper has headlined the legendary venue, and she made sure it felt like a major event from start to finish.

But, while the performances were packed with big moments, one unexpected slip had fans talking just as much as the spectacle itself.

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During a performance of her fan-favorite track “Cartier Bardi,” Cardi accidentally said the name of her ex-husband, Offset, mid-verse. She immediately caught it and visibly reacted in real time, scrunching her face and showing clear disgust before continuing the performance. The moment was quick, but impossible to miss, and it instantly made waves online as fans laughed at her reaction.

Given the pair’s very public rollercoaster relationship, the slip added an unfiltered, human moment to an otherwise tightly choreographed show.

Awkward moment aside, the MSG shows were everything fans expected and more. Night one brought out Cardi’s kids, Kulture and Wave, who joined her onstage ahead of “Girls Like You,” giving the crowd a rare and personal glimpse into her life offstage.

Source: Kevin Wong

Both nights also delivered surprise appearances from a stacked lineup, including Lil’ Kim, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, and Pardison Fontaine, turning the concerts into full-on New York celebrations.

The tour itself has been a major milestone for Cardi. It marks her first-ever headlining arena run, which kicked off with a sold-out opening night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on February 11 before hitting cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle.

The show leans heavily into theatrics, with a massive 37-song setlist that spans her career. Fans get everything from early hits off Invasion of Privacy to newer tracks from her latest album Am I The Drama?, plus chart-toppers like “WAP,” “Money,” and “Bongos.” With six outfit changes, an extended runway, and elevated B-stage moments, the production is designed to feel larger than life, and by most accounts, it delivers.

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cardi isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Little Miss Drama Tour continues March 28 with a sold-out stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., before heading to cities like Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

Check out the full list of remaining tour stops down below:

‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ UPCOMING DATES:

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Mar 30 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden – SOLD-OUT

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena – SOLD-OUT

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center – SOLD-OUT

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 18 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena – SOLD-OUT

Name-Check Nightmare: Cardi Can't Help But Cringe After Accidentally Mentioning Offset In 'Cartier Bardi' Blunder was originally published on bossip.com