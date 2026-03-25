‘Brannu: The Urban Horseman’ Chronicles One Man’s Fight For Legacy, Land & Identity In Atlanta [Exclusive]

Brannu, an urban horseman, faces legal and community battles to build his ranch in South Fulton.

The film highlights systemic challenges Black farmers face in owning and maintaining land.

Brannu needs a support team to navigate legal issues and advocate for his vision.

ATL’s rapid growth and ongoing conversations around land ownership and preservation took center stage at the opening night of the 21st annual Atlanta Documentary Film Festival, where Brannu: The Urban Horseman introduced audiences to a man fighting to hold onto his land, lifestyle, and vision.

Source: Brannu: The Urban Horseman / Brannu: The Urban Horseman

The documentary follows Brandon “Brannu” Fulton, an urban horseman based in southwest Fulton County, Georgia, whose journey reflects broader tensions around development, community pressure, and what it means to maintain a legacy in a changing city.

A Chance Encounter Turned Into A Two-Year Story

Producer Julia Griggs said the film began with a moment that was ultimately timely.

“I was on the BeltLine with some friends and from afar, I see a man on a horse. I completely stopped in my tracks. I was like, ‘Is that a man on a horse?’” she said.

That curiosity quickly turned into something deeper.

“When I typed in his name, the first thing that popped up was animal cruelty,” Griggs explained. “From meeting him on the BeltLine, I didn’t get that. But I knew that there was a story there.”

After digging through reports and coverage, she realized key pieces of the story were missing.

“I felt like there was something missing…and as you could tell from watching the film, there was a lot missing,” she said.

What began as a potential news segment evolved into a larger vision.

“I’m not a filmmaker. I’m a storyteller. I look for stories that need to be told,” she said. “And we decided to make this into a feature film.”

The project ultimately took about two and a half years to complete.

A Layered Look At Land, Loss, And Legacy

Throughout the film, viewers are taken on a deeply personal journey through Brannu’s life—from his upbringing and love for horses to the loss of his DJ equipment that led to displacement, and ultimately, his pursuit of land ownership.

The documentary also highlights his ongoing legal and community battles in South Fulton, where he is repeatedly cited, taken to court, and challenged as he attempts to build his ranch by hand.

At times, the tension is difficult to watch. In one moment, officials featured in the film suggest that the land itself is desirable due to its location and appearance, while expressing concerns about how Brannu is developing it. Sentiments that, for some viewers, showcased a deeper discomfort around who gets to shape the city’s future.

Brannu Speaks: ‘You’re Going To Get Tested‘

For Brannu, the film is not just about land or horses, it is about resilience.

“Once you find your higher self and you really believe, you’re gonna get tested,” he told BOSSIP’s Lauryn Bass.

He described those challenges as a part of growth rather than setbacks.

“The test that you get are just confirmation for you to get stronger and wiser,” Brannu said.

At the core of his message is authenticity.

“Just be not afraid to be your true self. Understand it’s always going to be gatekeepers and people to block you,” he added.

A Wider Conversation About Black Land Ownership

The film also expands beyond Brannu’s individual story, featuring testimonies from other Black farmers, agriculturalists, and horticulture experts who detail the systemic challenges tied to land ownership.

Speakers discuss the importance of understanding zoning classifications, such as whether land falls under “AG1,” as well as regulations around land use and livestock. You learn that this knowledge can ultimately determine whether someone is able to maintain ownership or face penalties.

The documentary also presents a complex and, at times, uncomfortable reality: many of the officials and decision makers involved in Brannu’s case, as well as others highlighted in the film, are Black.

This dynamic adds another layer to the conversation, challenging assumptions about who enforces these systems and how power, policy, and progress intersect within Black communities themselves.

In one particularly striking film moment, a South Fulton representative featured in the documentary states that gentrification can be beneficial for progress, a perspective that further portrays the divide in how we view growth and development.

Audience Reaction And A Call For Real Support

Following the screening, Brannu appeared for a live Q&A where audience members engaged directly with the film’s themes and asked how they could help.

While some suggested building a stronger social media presence to rally support, the conversation quickly shifted to more immediate needs.

Brannu emphasized that while donations are helpful, what he truly needs is hands-on support.

He is currently focused on securing proper fencing for his horses and building out his land: efforts that require not just funding, but skilled labor, time, and a committed team.

Tension Close To Home

Filmmaker Adelin Gasana noted that some of the most persistent challenges come from within the surrounding community.

“Believe it or not, it’s his neighbors,” Adelin explained. “The ones who call up anonymous tips…those little things are coming from his neighbors.”

He added that these ongoing complaints create additional barriers that slow progress and add to the emotional and legal toll of Brannu’s journey.

A Call For Support And Advocacy

Beyond raising awareness, the team says Brannu needs structured support.

“He needs a steering committee. People who understand politics, city government, and business,” Adelin said.

That support could help navigate legal challenges, advocate on his behalf, and allow him to focus on building his vision.

In the meantime, the filmmakers are continuing grassroots efforts to spread awareness through screenings across Atlanta and beyond.

Supporters can also contribute directly to Brannu’s efforts by visiting his official website: https://www.brannu.co

Building Momentum Through Community Screenings

Since its premiere, Brannu: The Urban Horseman has steadily built momentum through a series of community-centered screenings.

The film debuted in September 2025 at Tara Theatre, followed by showings at the University of West Georgia. It continued its run through festivals including the Urban Mediamakers Film Festival and the Peachtree Village International Film Festival in October.

Additional screenings were held in Atlanta at The Gathering Spot and Southwest Arts Center in December, before expanding to universities including Georgia State, Oglethorpe, Georgia Tech, Clark Atlanta, Howard University, and more throughout early 2026.

Upcoming screenings include Emory University and the Auburn Avenue Research Library in April, with the Atlanta Film Festival scheduled for May.

The film won “Best Local Documentary Feature” at the ATL Documentary Film Festival.

Why This Story Matters Now

As Atlanta continues to evolve, Brannu: The Urban Horseman offers a grounded look at how those changes impact individuals in real time.

From land ownership to cultural preservation, the film raises difficult but necessary questions not only about development, but also about who holds power within those decisions.

By highlighting that many of the barriers Brannu faces come from within his own community, the documentary pushes viewers to consider the complexities of growth, governance, and accountability.

Ultimately, the film leaves audiences with a lingering question:

Who gets to stay, build, and define their version of the American dream?

‘Brannu: The Urban Horseman’ Chronicles One Man’s Fight For Legacy, Land & Identity In Atlanta [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com