‘Wonder Man’ Is Getting A Well-Deserved Second Season

Marvel / Wonder Man

Wonder Man, the show that many people claimed that Marvel Studios didn’t really give a damn about, is getting a well-deserved second season.

It looks like word of mouth and the high praise from viewers following Wonder Man’s first season reached Kevin Feige, and other Marvel Studios and Disney execs, because Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul Mateen II) and Trevor Slattery’s (Sir Ben Kingsley) stories will continue in a new season.

X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, and Olivia Thirlby round out the show’s cast.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-created the series alongside Daniel Guest, will return as director and writer. Guest is back as the showrunner.

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The first season followed Simon Williams, a struggling actor who was also hiding a secret, his mutant powers. But his life changed following a chance encounter with Slattery, who, before he became known for his impersonation of the Mandarin in Iron Man 3, was a well-known actor who both scored the opportunity of a lifetime when they got to audition for roles in the upcoming Wonder Man movie.



Wonder Man Is One of The Rare Instances of A Marvel Studios Series Getting A Second Season

The news comes as a pleasant surprise, as Marvel Studios rarely grants its Disney+ series a second season. Wonder Man is now in rare company, joining Loki and Daredevil: Born Again as the only shows to boast that accomplishment.

Other shows like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, Hawkeye, IronHeart, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are still in the one-and-done category.

WandaVision spawned a spinoff, Vision Quest, which is currently in development.

Wonder Man getting a second season is all great news for a series that was well-received by critics and fans alike. Social media felt the show lacked the push and attention that other Marvel Studios projects received, with some folks outright saying that the Disney-owned studio didn’t care about the show because it decided to release all of the episodes at once.

Destin Daniel Cretton Spoke On The Positive Fan Reception To The Show

Speaking with CassiusLife, Cretton dismissed the social media chatter that Marvel Studios viewed the show as a throwaway project, stressing how happy he was with the show’s reception, while detailing how challenging it was to get the show made.

“If Marvel didn’t care about this show, it wouldn’t be out in the world at all,” Cretton told CassiusLife.

“And it definitely would not be out in the world in the form that it is. I think it’s… I am very happy to see that people are loving the show for the same reasons we do, because it’s different. It’s a bit of a big swing for Marvel to take. And I can’t say it was a struggle to make,” he continued. “Everybody from Kevin on down really loved the tone of the show and loved that it was different, and loved pushing limits. And everybody here loves movies, and that’s what the show is really about. So yeah, the internet likes to make up stories and narratives. But I love the passion behind it because people just love the show and want more people to see it. So I’m all for that.”

Social media is also very happy about Wonder Man getting a second season.

You can see those reactions below.