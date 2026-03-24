Affion Crockett Reveals Unreleased TV Pilot Idea With J. Cole and Martin Lawrence

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Affion Crockett recently sat down with Rap Attack hosts AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, where he opened up about a major television opportunity that almost brought him together with rapper J. Cole and comedy legend Martin Lawrence.

During the interview, Crockett revealed that he once pitched a workplace comedy series centered around a regional airport in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The concept would have featured Crockett and J. Cole playing brothers who worked as baggage handlers, while Martin Lawrence was set to portray the airport’s new manager tasked with turning the struggling operation around.

Crockett explained that although he had major talent attached to the project and was involved as both a writer and producer, the pilot ultimately failed to gain traction with television networks. He noted that many people underestimate how competitive and complicated the entertainment industry can be. According to Crockett, simply having star power or a strong concept does not guarantee a green light from executives who control multi-billion-dollar media platforms.

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Despite the setback, Crockett said the experience gave him a deeper understanding of how long projects can take to come to life. He added that some shows are pitched for years before finally being picked up, while others never make it to production at all.

The actor and comedian also shared that he has known J. Cole for years and nearly collaborated with him on multiple occasions. Although the airport comedy never materialized, Crockett remains optimistic about future creative opportunities and continues to pursue independent projects that allow him to maintain control over his vision.

His candid remarks offered listeners a rare glimpse into the realities of Hollywood development and the persistence required to succeed in the entertainment business.

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Affion Crockett Reveals Unreleased TV Pilot Idea With J. Cole and Martin Lawrence was originally published on 92q.com