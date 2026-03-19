Spring Cleaning For Your Makeup Bag: What To Toss, What To Keep

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Spring is the season of fresh starts, and your makeup bag deserves the same reset as your closet. Here’s your nudge for a little Spring cleaning, starting with your makeup bag. Check out some helpful tips to start clearing space in your beauty stash.

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If your beauty routine has been feeling a little off lately, your products might be the reason why. According to Women of Today, one of the most effective ways to revive your glow is by taking a full inventory of what you own and getting honest about what still serves you. That means pulling everything out. Yes, everything includes that lip gloss at the bottom of your purse and the foundation you forgot you bought last summer.

Once you see it all laid out, the removal process becomes real. As highlighted by blogger Natalie Setareh, expired products and contaminated tools can quietly work against your skin, leading to breakouts and uneven application.

This is where the “what to toss and what to keep” conversation really begins.

What To Toss

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Start with anything expired. Mascara and liquid liners should be replaced every three to six months, while foundation and concealer typically last about a year. If a product smells off, has separated, or feels different on your skin, it is time to let it go. The same applies to anything you have not used in the past year. Be honest with yourself. If it did not make the rotation, then it probably will not now. Feels a lot like cleaning out that closet, huh?

You should also toss products that are not suited for your skin type. Heavy creams that clog your pores or overly matte formulas that dry you out are doing more harm than good. And do not forget your tools. Old sponges and unwashed brushes can hold bacteria that transfer directly onto your face.

What To Keep

Hold on to products that still perform well, match your skin type, and fit your current routine. Think everyday essentials like your go-to foundation, a reliable concealer, mascara, and a lip color that makes you feel put together. Multi-use products also deserve a spot in your bag. A cream blush that doubles as a lip tint, or an eyeshadow that can work as a liner, adds versatility without the clutter.

Spring is also a great time to swap in lighter formulas. Trade heavy foundations for tinted SPF, and opt for cream-based products that give your skin a natural, dewy finish.

Clean Before You Rebuild

Before putting anything back, clean it. Wash your brushes weekly with gentle soap and warm water, then let them air-dry. Wipe down product packaging and consider even washing your makeup bag itself. This step is essential if you want a true reset.

At the end of the day, Spring cleaning your makeup bag is meant to create a routine that actually supports your skin. When your products are fresh, functional, and intentional, your glow will surely follow.

What tips do you have for spring cleaning your beauty routine? Comment below.

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Spring Cleaning For Your Makeup Bag: What To Toss, What To Keep was originally published on hellobeautiful.com