Real Hot Girl Pics: Megan Thee Broadway Baddie Gets Into Character For Her 'Moulin Rouge' Debut

Source: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

A Houston hottie is trading in mic checks for Moulin Rouge in newly released first-look photos.

Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Megan Thee Stallion have released first-look photos of the three-time Grammy-winning rapper and actress as Harold Zidler, offering a glimpse of her transformation ahead of her Broadway debut later this month.

The images, captured ahead of opening night, show Megan stepping into the larger-than-life role of the famed Parisian nightclub impresario, marking a historic moment for the long-running production.

As previously reported, Megan will begin performances March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, appearing in a limited eight-week engagement through May 17 as the show enters the final months of its Broadway run, which is set to conclude July 26.

With the casting, Megan becomes the first female-identifying performer to portray Zidler in any production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical worldwide. The role, originally brought to life on screen by Jim Broadbent in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, has previously been played onstage by Danny Burstein, Tituss Burgess, Boy George, and Wayne Brady.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Producer Carmen Pavlovic described the casting as a key part of the production’s farewell celebration.

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” Pavlovic said. “Megan is a true global superstar… We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there.”

Megan will take over the role from Bob the Drag Queen who concludes a limited run on March 22.

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Broadway Baddie’s Moulin Rouge look?

Real Hot Girl Pics: Megan Thee Broadway Baddie Gets Into Character For Her 'Moulin Rouge' Debut was originally published on bossip.com