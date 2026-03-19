39 Arrested, 65 Towed in Cincinnati Takeover; Tougher Penalties Pushed

Hey Cincinnati, street takeovers are getting out of hand again. Over the weekend, cops arrested 39 people. They towed 65 cars after a wild scene near Woodward High School. Burnouts, donuts, blocking roads total chaos. They even found a gun at the scene. Now one city council member is saying enough is enough.

What Went Down This Past Weekend

Saturday night turned into a full-on stunt show. Drivers were zigzagging, doing high-speed spins, and shutting down streets. Police moved in quick. They used stop sticks to pop tires and end the madness. Most of the 39 people arrested bonded out fast. A bunch even got their cars back already. But for a lot of folks watching, the current penalties just aren’t cutting it.

Councilman Wants Real Consequences

Mark Jeffreys, a councilman, just put forward a new idea. He’s pushing for a city ordinance modeled after Louisville’s tough approach. First-time offenders would face a $1,000 fine. Second time? That jumps to $2,000. The big one: police could impound your vehicle for up to six months even on the first offense. Jeffreys says it’s strict, but it’s needed to stop the repeat offenders. He’s teaming up with the law department for a 30-day review. If it passes, Cincinnati would have some serious new tools.

Why This Hits Home for All of Us

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These takeovers aren’t harmless fun. They block public roads, scare neighbors, and put innocent people in danger. Spectators sometimes end up charged too. Under Ohio law, it’s already a first-degree misdemeanor up to six months in jail, $1,000 fine, and your license suspended. But without city-level muscle like impoundment, the events keep popping up. Long-term towing would keep those cars off the street for good. That could actually make drivers think twice.

How People Are Reacting

Plenty of residents are fed up. The noise, the danger, the disruption it’s wearing thin. Some drivers say they were just watching and got swept up unfairly. Others argue the penalties are already heavy enough. Jeffreys thinks most of council will back this. He’s hoping to move fast so we don’t see another takeover soon.

Bottom Line for Safer Streets

Cincinnati is trying to hit the brakes hard. Bigger fines and vehicle impounds could change the game. If you’re out driving, stay safe and report anything sketchy. Our roads should feel safe for everybody not like a racetrack. We’ll keep an eye on how this proposal plays out.