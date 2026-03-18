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Top 100 March Madness Group Names To Use

March Madness is here, and it’s time to bring the excitement, competition, and a little bit of humor to your bracket group!

Whether you’re a seasoned bracketologist or just in it for the fun, choosing the perfect group name is a slam dunk way to set the tone.

A clever or quirky name can add personality to your competition, spark some laughs, and make your group stand out.

Get ready to channel your inner court jester or basketball genius, because the right name is just as important as your picks!

Take a look below at the Top 100 March Madness Group Names To Use.

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Basketball-Themed Names