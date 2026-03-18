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WNBA and Players’ Union Reach Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement

NEW YORK-The WNBA and its players’ union have reached a tentative new collective bargaining agreement, marking a significant step forward for the rapidly growing league and its athletes.

After more than 100 hours of negotiations, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association and league authorities agreed to the framework of a deal that is expected to reshape player compensation, benefits, and overall working conditions.

The agreement is still pending final language, ratification by players, and approval from the league.

At the center of the new deal are substantial financial gains for players.

Salaries are expected to rise sharply, with top-tier athletes potentially earning more than $1 million annually, an unprecedented figure in league history.

The agreement also introduces enhanced revenue-sharing mechanisms, tying player earnings more directly to the WNBA’s continued commercial growth.

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Beyond pay, the proposed CBA includes expanded benefits, such as improved housing provisions, stronger retirement plans, and increased support for players with families.

These changes reflect long-standing priorities for players and signal a broader effort to professionalize conditions across the league.

The negotiations come at a time of surging popularity for the WNBA, driven by increased media coverage, higher attendance, and growing investment.

League authorities and union representatives alike have emphasized that the new agreement is designed to sustain that momentum while ensuring players share more equitably in the league’s success.

Perhaps most importantly, the deal helps avert the possibility of a labor dispute that could have disrupted the upcoming season.

With a tentative agreement now in place, attention shifts to the ratification process, which is expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

If approved, the new CBA would represent one of the most transformative labor agreements in women’s professional sports, setting a new benchmark for player compensation and league standards.

WNBA and Players’ Union Reach Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement was originally published on wibc.com