Spring Lips Are Poppin’ — These Spring Lipstick Shades Will Instantly Brighten Your Whole Face

Source: Alena Frolova / Getty

Spring is finally doing what it needs to do, and that includes giving your beauty routine a much-needed refresh. While we love a full glam moment, sometimes all it takes is the right lip color to wake your entire face up. Check out the Spring lipstick shades that will brighten up your face.

Think of your new spring lip color as the quickest glow-up in your makeup bag. One swipe can add warmth, brighten your complexion, and pull your whole look together without much effort.

According to the blog Style at a Certain Age, the right Spring lipstick shades can instantly lift your features and give you that fresh, radiant finish we all chase once the weather breaks. This season is all about color that feels alive. Whether you lean toward soft and natural or bold and statement-making, there is a shade that will have you looking like you stepped into the sunlight on purpose. From pinks, coral oranges and bright reds, there are so many Spring lip colors to explore

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Keep reading for the spring lip colors and tips to instantly brighten your face.