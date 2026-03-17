Afroman’s Ohio Deputy Lawsuit: Free Speech Battle Near Cincy

Afroman used home security footage in music video, deputies claim copyright infringement

Deputies' lawsuit feels petty and unjustified, as Afroman was just documenting his own experience

Supporters argue case could chill free speech, as Afroman was simply sharing what happened at his home

Hey, picture this. Joseph Foreman better known as Afroman finally got his day in court on Tuesday. He took the stand to talk about a lawsuit from Adams County sheriff’s deputies. They’re saying he used their likenesses without permission in his music video. But let’s be real for a second. This whole thing started when he was just chilling at home.

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Living His Life, Then Chaos Hits

Back in 2022, Afroman was minding his own business in his own house. No drama, no trouble just regular life. Then deputies showed up with a search warrant and turned everything upside down. They smashed doors, broke stuff, and left a mess. Luckily, his home security cameras caught it all. So what did he do? He turned that raw footage into a song and video called “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.” He was telling his side of the story. Nothing more.

Now the Deputies Want Money From Him

Fast forward, and those same officers are suing him. They claim he made money off their images. They say it hurt their reputations. Come on. He used video from his own doorbell camera. It’s not like he hired actors or stalked them. This lawsuit honestly feels petty and over the top. It’s hard not to see it as him being targeted for speaking up.

What Afroman Said in Court

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On the stand, he kept it straightforward. He explained he was protecting his home and his rights. He talked about artistic freedom and how he just documented what happened to him. The guy wasn’t out to ruin anyone. He was reacting to people bursting into his space.

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Why It Looks Like He’s Being Singled Out

Think about it. He was in his own living room, doing nothing wrong. Yet now he’s the one in court fighting these guys. His countersuit against them got tossed. The whole situation feels unbalanced. A lot of people are asking: why go after the artist who simply shared what happened?

Fans Have His Back

Outside the courthouse, supporters showed up. They’re calling this a waste of time and money. They worry it could chill free speech for other musicians too. Afroman? He’s still making music and staying positive through it all.

Where Things Stand Now

The trial keeps going in Adams County. Afroman seems calm and ready to fight. We’ll see what the judge decides. But one thing stands out to a lot of folks watching. He was just at home being himself. Now he’s paying the price for telling the truth about it. Doesn’t sit right with me this is a clear violation of Afroman’s 1st and 4th amendment rights.

The trial (ongoing as of mid-March 2026 in Adams County) is a civil case, not criminal, so it’s about damages and claims like invasion of privacy or right-of-publicity violations. Ohio’s right-of-publicity law has a First Amendment carveout for non-endorsement uses like this. Legal experts (and online discussions) often say the deputies’ case is weak because the footage is from his private property, shows public employees acting officially, and serves a expressive purpose.