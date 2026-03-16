Source: Chris Coduto / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds made a surprising roster move by reassigning right handed pitcher Tejay Antone to minor league camp just over a week before MLB Opening Day. The decision caught some fans off guard, especially considering Antone’s past success at the major league level and the potential many believed he could still bring to the Reds’ bullpen this season.

Antone, now 32 years old, had been expected to compete for a role in the bullpen heading into the new season. However, his performance during spring training raised concerns. The veteran pitcher posted a 7.94 ERA in his appearances, a number that likely factored into the organization’s decision to send him to the minors to continue working on his game.

Despite the rough spring, the move does not necessarily signal the end of Antone’s time with Cincinnati. The Reds still believe in his ability and value his experience within the organization. Rather than releasing or trading him, the team chose to keep him in the system, giving him the opportunity to refine his mechanics and regain the form that once made him an important piece of the pitching staff.

For Antone, the reassignment means the road back to the majors will run through the minor leagues. If he can rediscover his rhythm on the mound and show consistency, there is still a strong chance he could rejoin the big league club later in the season.

As the Reds continue making roster decisions ahead of Opening Day, Antone’s situation will be one to watch. While his immediate future in the majors is uncertain, the organization has made it clear they are not giving up on him just yet. If he can bounce back, the veteran pitcher could still play a role in Cincinnati’s plans later in the year.

Cincinnati Reds Make Surprising Decision At Spring Training was originally published on rnbcincy.com