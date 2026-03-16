Ohio Governor DeWine Orders Flags be flown at half-staff in Ohio

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and service of three Ohio Air National Guard members who died Friday in Iraq.

DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be lowered upon all public buildings and grounds statewide. The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of the three service members’ funerals.

The governor confirmed on Friday that three of the six servicemembers killed when a refueling aircraft crashed while supporting military operations against Iran are from Ohio, including at least one from Columbus.

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“I have been advised by Ohio’s Adjutant General that three of the six servicemembers killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

Tyler Simmons of the Air Force was one of the six people who died Friday in Iraq aboard a KC-135, a crash that brought the total number of service members killed in Iranian operations to 13. The identities of the other servicemembers have not been released.

Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) asked Ohioans to join him and his wife in praying for the families of the six servicemembers who lost their lives.

“These heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country — putting the safety and security of their fellow Americans above themselves,” he said. “We will always remember these service members’ noble mission to protect the homeland and the sacred freedom of America.”

Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus) offered condolences to Simmons’ loved ones.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the loss of Tyler Simmons, a proud member of our community who chose a life of service to this nation,” he said in a statement. “Tyler represented the very best of us, courageous enough to answer the call of duty and committed to something greater than himself. My prayers are with his family, his fellow service members, and everyone who loved him. As a community, we honor his sacrifice, we remember his life, and we hold close the responsibility to never take for granted the freedoms secured by men and women like Tyler.”

Ohio Governor DeWine Orders Flags be flown at half-staff in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com