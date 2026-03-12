That Was Quick! Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Settle Their Divorce Four Months After Announcing Split

Kandi and Todd have settled their divorce after months of back-and-forth in courts and online.

Kandi initially sought joint custody but later requested sole custody, citing Todd as the primary caregiver.

Kandi denies Todd ever contested their prenup, stating it was the court that threatened to contest the divorce.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are officially embarking on new chapters–without each other.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her ex-husband, Todd Tucker, have settled their divorce, which comes after months of bitter back and forth both in courts and online.

The former couple informed the court of their deal on March 11, explaining that they finally hashed out a full and final settlement, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. In order to be finalized, the court ordered Burruss and Tucker to submit their settlement paperwork covering child support and a parenting plan by next week.

After some speculation from fans, the reality star’s split became public in November 2025, when Burruss confirmed they were ending their marriage after 10 years together. While they strive to remain cordial for co-parenting reasons, their breakup turned complicated once they began battling over custody of their children.

Together, Kandi and Todd are parents to son Ace Tucker, 10, and daughter Blaze Tucker, 6. Burruss is also a mother to daughter Riley Burruss, 23, from a former relationship. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star initially asked for joint custody, but later changed her request to sole custody after Tucker filed paperwork seeking primary custody.

In his filing, Tucker claimed his estranged wife had been spending a significant amount of time working in New York while he stayed in Georgia, caring for the kids. Burruss pushed back by disputing that Tucker had been the primary caregiver, also criticizing him for living rent-free in a guest home on her property.

According to Tucker, he was only staying in the back house because Burruss had forced him out of the main home they previously shared.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! last month, Kandi cleared up some rumors about her divorce, including one that he’s battling their prenup.

Kandi explained in February that although she officially filed for divorce in November 2025, the relationship had already been running on fumes for a while. In fact, she said she decided to call off her marriage in July 2025. She told Cohen there “was a specific situation” that caused the split, but kept the details sealed.

Andy brought up the prenup drama that made headlines in December, referencing reports that Tucker felt he was “pressured” into signing their prenup and was “contesting” the agreement. Kandi quickly shut down that narrative, insisting Tucker never actually contested anything and tt was the court and their lawyers who threatened to contest the divorce if they didn’t “come to terms” on the prenup.

