Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations—'I've Been Known'

Source: Jerritt Clark/ Monica Morgan

Dwight Howard and Royce Reed’s 17-year-old son, Braylon, is speaking out following those explosive accusations made by the retired NBA star’s estranged wife, Amy Luciani, about his alleged cocaine addiction earlier this week.

Here’s what Braylon had to say about his father’s situation.

In a video shared online Sunday (March 8), Braylon addressed the situation with a straightforward message, according to footage obtained by Rain Drop Media. The teen said he “been known” about his father’s alleged addiction for quite some time.

“My Mama crazy, my side of the family crazy, I’m crazy, my sister crazy, my brother crazy, you feel me?” Braylon said in the clip. “I hope you getting the help you need, but I told y ‘all, man. My mama did too, especially. But, it gets to a point, you just, you gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older, bro. But hey man, that’s something right there I will never do, but you got it, bro, I’ve been known, I’ve been known.”

Braylon’s remarks come just days after Luciani posted an emotional video online in which she accused her estranged husband of being responsible for their daughter being taken by Child Protective Services (CPS), alleging it was due to his cocaine use. In the video, she claimed the former NBA star was in desperate need of “help.”

In a surprising turn, Howard filed for divorce the morning of March 9, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Royce Reed also entered the chat with new details about the allegations during an interview with Carlos King.

Meanwhile, Braylon’s mother, Royce Reed, has also been speaking out following the allegations. Reed recently sat down for an interview with media personality Carlos King, during which she shared additional details about the situation that has been circulating online.

During the March 10 conversation, Reed alleged that the incident involving Howard and Luciani actually occurred sometime “early last week,” rather than on March 7 when Luciani’s video first began circulating online. Reed also claimed that Luciani initially had no intention of leaving Howard.

When King asked how she knew the information, Reed said she was close with the mother of Howard’s daughter, who is currently in CPS custody.

“I’m friends with the mom of the daughter. That’s my girl. We do TikTok’s together, but you wouldn’t know it…I have held this woman through tears because she’s fighting for her daughter and this man [Dwight] is just out here lying on her,” Royce shared.

Reed also alleged that Howard has used his money and connections to control narratives about his behavior. She claimed that his uncle was a district attorney in Georgia and suggested that people had been paid off in the past to conceal evidence of his alleged misconduct, including body camera footage.

“Money can absolutely buy you a verdict, but your connections can also hide your truth,” she told King.

She also referenced a past financial dispute, alleging that Howard had previously garnished about $10,000 from her mother’s account. Reed further claimed that Amy Luciani has recently spoken publicly about issues involving Howard because he eventually “turned on her.”

Royce Reed has been on what some describe as a campaign for vindication since Amy’s video went viral. In the process, some fans have accused her of making light of the situation. In the comments section of a clip from her interview posted by Carlos King on Instagram, Reed defended her actions and doubled down on her stance.

“IDGAF what anyone has to say! When kids are involved I’m dragging it to hell! IDC who gets mad! Let it be YOUR CHILD! I got mine OUT but not before he was damaged! “ she wrote. “I kicked, screamed and hollered and even to this day some of you STILL call me bitter. Well guess what, maybe I am. Why? Bcuz for 18+ years I’ve dealt with his shit and the past 1 she’s advocated for him! Be her friend? After she drug me? Maybe if her apology is a loud as her disrespect! She allowed it to happen! She participated in the abuse. Imma advocate for LAYLA AND DAVID! The kids! Always and idgaf who mad. Not my story to tell? IT IS MY STORY! It’s all of our story! Defending her or him in this situation is clown behavior! Might as well be sharing toothbrushes with them too!”

What do you think of this latest update on the Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani situation? Thoughts?

RELATED: Unbothered Baller Dwight Howard Files For Divorce After Drug Abuse Allegations From Amy Luciani, Royce Reed Swiftly Shades Sudden Split

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations—'I've Been Known' was originally published on bossip.com