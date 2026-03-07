Lizzo Finally Gets Her Big Moment at Houston Rodeo

Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the most anticipated and culturally significant nights of the entire three week event. The annual celebration honors the legacy and contributions of Black cowboys, cowgirls, and Western pioneers while highlighting the deep connection between Black culture and rodeo history. Since its creation in the early 1990s, the event has grown into a major cultural gathering, drawing massive crowds to NRG Park for a day filled with educational exhibits, cultural programming, music, and community celebration.

Beyond the history lessons and exhibitions, the night also carries a powerful cultural energy across the rodeo grounds. Thousands of fans show up dressed in their Western best, from cowboy hats and boots to custom denim and fringe, creating a vibrant scene that blends rodeo tradition with Black Southern style. Line dancing, step shows, student showcases, and community organizations all take part throughout the day, turning the grounds into a full celebration of heritage before the night’s highly anticipated concert inside NRG Stadium.

In 2026, the moment belonged to Houston native Lizzo. The Grammy winning superstar headlined Black Heritage Day on March 6, marking a full circle moment for the Alief raised artist. Lizzo was originally scheduled to make her RodeoHouston debut in 2020, but the show was canceled when the event shut down due to the COVID pandemic. Six years later, she finally got the chance to step onto the iconic star shaped stage and perform for her hometown crowd.

Lizzo made sure the night felt like a true Houston celebration. During the show, she payed tribute to the late DJ Michael “5000” Watts brought out several hometown legends including Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Paul Wall, who joined her on stage for a crowd erupting performance of the Houston classic “Still Tippin.” The performance also featured the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band and gospel group The Walls Group, blending hip hop, gospel, and marching band traditions into one unforgettable hometown moment.

For many fans, the performance was more than just a concert. It was a reminder of how deeply Houston culture runs through Black Heritage Day and RodeoHouston as a whole. With Lizzo finally getting her long awaited moment on the rodeo stage and celebrating alongside Houston legends, the night felt like the perfect representation of what the tradition has always been about: honoring history while celebrating the culture that continues to shape the city today.

