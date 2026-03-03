Demna just kicked off his Gucci era with a loud cultural flex. Instead of leaning on the usual A-list playbook, he put underground rap energy front and center at Milan Fashion Week.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Demna’s Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 debut wasn’t just about clothes — it was about casting a vibe. The designer pulled in a lineup of rising, internet-bred rap names and plugged them directly into the show’s visual language, turning the runway and front row into a roll call of the underground.

According to the report, the moment was stacked with faces that had been bubbling in the scene: Fakemink, Nettspend, Feng, Fimiguerrero, Rico Ace, and EsDeeKid all popped up as part of the overall takeover. It didn’t feel like a random celebrity sprinkle either. The way they were used — on the runway and in the room — made it clear Demna wasn’t trying to “borrow” culture for a night. He was signaling that this is where his Gucci world is headed.

Source: Gucci / Gucci

One of the most talked-about moments came from Fakemink, whom reportedly paused mid-walk to check his phone like he was scrolling through his own timeline — then kept it moving. That kind of “too cool to care” nonchalance is exactly the point. It’s the same attitude that powers a lot of the underground right now: unpolished, anti-script, and allergic to traditional industry behavior. Nettspend also hit the runway, continuing a run where his name keeps floating between music buzz and fashion curiosity — the kind of crossover that happens when your aesthetic starts to travel as loudly as your sound.

The bigger play here is what it says about Gucci’s future under Demna. Luxury has always chased what’s “next,” but it usually arrives late and sanitized. Demna’s approach flips that. Instead of polishing the underground into something safe, he brought it in as-is — letting the raw edges and unpredictable energy become the spectacle.

And if you’ve been watching Demna for the past decade, this is very on brand. At Balenciaga, he built a reputation for turning street-level reference points into high-fashion statements — often memed, but always conversation-driving. He understands modern status isn’t just about price tags; it’s about cultural placement. Balenciaga under Demna became a masterclass in making the internet part of the runway, and making the runway feel like it was happening inside the internet. This Gucci debut feels like the same instinct, just applied to a different legacy house with a different kind of history to remix.

What makes the underground rap angle hit harder is that it’s not just “music meets fashion” — it’s the new gatekeepers pulling up. These aren’t legacy stars doing a brand cameo. This is the generation that grew up on moodboards, TikTok clips, and Discord buzz. Their influence moves fast, looks weird (in the best way), and doesn’t need mainstream approval to feel real.

If Demna’s first Gucci swing is any indication, he’s not playing the safe “heritage only” game. He’s building a Gucci that speaks to right now — and right now is loud, online, and heavily influenced by underground rap’s new wave.

You can view some of the looks from the show below.