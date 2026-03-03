Eva Marcille on Surviving Her Past, ANTM, & New Lifetime Movie

Eva discusses overcoming personal challenges like depression through therapy and self-reflection.

Her character in 'Pushed Off a Plane' explores the complexities of ignoring red flags in relationships.

Eva defends 'America's Next Top Model' creator Tyra Banks against modern criticism of the show.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

From the heights of “America’s Next Top Model” to the dramatic turns of reality television and a thriving acting career, Eva Marcille has always been a force. Now, she’s bringing her talent to Lifetime in the new ripped-from-the-headlines film, “Pushed Off a Plane and Survived.” In a recent candid conversation on “Ryan Cameron Uncensored,” Eva opened up about her journey, the new movie, and the resilience it takes to navigate life in the public eye.

From a Dark Place to a Different Day

The interview began on a reflective note, looking back at a time when Eva was publicly going through a difficult divorce. She described that period as being in a “daze,” wearing a mask to get through the day while feeling like she was “dying inside.”

“My depression a few years ago was so apparent,” she shared, thanking the hosts for giving her a safe space to be transparent. Eva emphasized the importance of acknowledging and sitting with those tough moments. “To get to the next place that God had for me, I had to sit with where I was, what I contributed to that, what I allowed, and all the things.”

She credits therapy for helping her navigate this dark period. “Therapy is dope,” she exclaimed, highlighting its necessity for finding yourself and dealing with the shame we often put on ourselves before the world even gets a chance. Like a phoenix, Eva has risen from that challenging time, celebrating how much can change. “What a different day makes,” she reflected.

Optimism vs. Red Flags in “Pushed Off a Plane and Survived”

In her new Lifetime movie, Eva plays Jaynie, a character who embodies optimism, sometimes to a fault. The film explores a whirlwind romance that is filled with warning signs. When asked why people in love often ignore red flags, even when pointed out by friends or family, Eva offered a unique perspective.

“Red flags are only red until you see them,” she explained. “They can be rose-colored. They can be kind of pink.” She described her character, Jaynie, as a hopeless romantic who wants to believe the best in people. This contrasts with Jana’s cynical sister, who sees the danger from the start.

Eva’s character chooses to see the potential for greatness rather than the possibility of disaster. “I’m the opposite [of cynical],” Eva said of her character’s mindset. “I’m like, what if this great thing happens? What if something amazing happens?” This internal conflict drives the movie’s drama, showing how the desire for love can sometimes blind us to the truth right in front of us. Eva suggests that we often don’t take advice from people who haven’t walked in our shoes, making it easy to dismiss warnings until we experience the consequences ourselves.

On “America’s Next Top Model” and Industry Scrutiny

The conversation also touched on the recent documentary and renewed scrutiny surrounding “America’s Next Top Model.” Having won the third cycle of the groundbreaking show, Eva has a unique perspective on the controversy. She defended the show’s creator, Tyra Banks, against modern criticism.

“To use a lens of today and to take a picture from yesteryear is a very unfair assessment,” Eva stated firmly. “Could we have done things differently in the early 2000s? Absolutely. Which is why 2026 is what it is. We do better with what we know.”

She pointed out that the immense pressure and criticism often fall solely on the most visible person, likening it to her own experiences where an entire look—hair, makeup, and styling—is judged by her name alone. “It’s very easy to look at someone as audacious as Tyra,” she said. “And it took a black woman with the courage to put herself out there, get it right or get it wrong. But strive for greatness to do what she did.”

Eva also recalled one of her most iconic moments from the show: the tarantula photo shoot. She admitted to having arachnophobia but sees the experience as a powerful lesson. “What I did learn through that is that nothing lasts forever,” she shared. “You are so much bigger than your fears. And that same thing that frightens you might be the one thing that liberates you and becomes iconic.”

A Storyteller’s Pride

Eva expressed immense excitement for “Pushed Off a Plane and Survived,” not just as an actor but as a storyteller. “It’s one thing to tell a story, but it’s another thing to be the storyteller of someone else’s original story,” she said. The film is based on a true story, adding a layer of responsibility and weight to the role.

As a working mother of three, Eva calls her busy schedule and demanding career “caviar and champagne problems.” She remains grateful for the ability to do what she loves while raising her children.

