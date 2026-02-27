Does Ohio Collect Your DNA when Arrested?

Ohio has collected DNA from felony arrests since 2011, while Kentucky is now moving to adopt similar policies.

Both states aim to speed up investigations and deter repeat offenders, but privacy concerns remain.

Expungement rules and technological advancements help address privacy issues, though oversight is still important.

Have you ever wondered what happens to your DNA if you’re arrested? In many states, police collect it right away, even before a conviction. Ohio has followed this practice for over a decade. Meanwhile, Kentucky is now moving in the same direction with a fresh bill. Let’s look at how Ohio handles DNA collection. We’ll draw some insights from Kentucky’s recent push. Privacy worries pop up everywhere. Still, the promise of solving more crimes keeps the debate alive. So, it’s worth digging into these rules.

Source: jittawit.21 / Getty

Ohio’s Long-Standing DNA Rules

Back in 2011, Ohio started requiring DNA samples from adults arrested for felonies. The law kicked in on July 1 that year. It targets people 18 and older. Officers usually take the sample during booking at the jail or police station. If they miss it then, a court can order you to provide one later. Best part? If charges get dropped or you’re found not guilty, the sample gets expunged. This setup helps crack cases faster. However, critics argue it chips away at personal rights. Police use quick buccal swabs, basically a cheek rub. They’re painless and straightforward. Overall, the system runs smoothly for law enforcement.

What’s Happening in Kentucky Right Now

Kentucky’s House Bill 414 recently passed the House in February 2026. It would require DNA collection from adults arrested or charged with felonies, right at booking. Until now, Kentucky waited until conviction. Supporters say this change could close cold cases much quicker. One powerful story involved a victim waiting over 30 years for justice through a DNA match. Samples would head to state police labs and stay limited to criminal justice use. Plus, expungement happens automatically if things don’t lead to a felony conviction. The bill still needs Senate approval. Even so, it’s gaining traction and could bring Kentucky in line with many other states.

How Ohio and Kentucky Stack Up

Ohio has had arrest-based DNA collection since 2011. Kentucky is just catching up with HB 414. Both focus on adult felonies and include expungement protections. Ohio’s approach feels more settled after years in place. Kentucky emphasizes collection during initial booking and even allows rapid DNA tools in some spots. Still, Ohio covers situations like summons too. The goals overlap a lot: faster investigations and better public safety. Yet details differ in timing and methods. In short, Ohio offers a real-world example for Kentucky to follow.

Weighing Privacy Against Public Safety

DNA collection sparks real privacy debates. People fear misuse of genetic info. Laws do include safeguards, though. In Ohio, these samples have helped solve serious crimes effectively. Kentucky’s bill aims for the same benefits, like deterring repeat offenders. Courts often compare it to routine fingerprinting. It’s been upheld as reasonable. Expungement rules help ease concerns. Technology keeps improving accuracy too. Ultimately, many see the safety gains as worth the trade-offs. Balance remains key, of course.

Wrapping It Up

Yes, Ohio does collect DNA when you’re arrested for a felony. Kentucky’s new bill looks to do something very similar. Both states want stronger justice tools. As more places adopt these policies, oversight remains important. Ohio’s track record could guide Kentucky ahead. What do you think? Smart move or step too far?