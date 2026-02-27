Cincinnati Felony Case Dismissed for Ex-Candidate

A Hamilton County judge dismissed felony charges against Kevin Farmer on February 24, 2026. Farmer is a former Cincinnati City Council candidate. The case involved burglary and violating a protection order. This dismissal highlights tensions in local politics. It raises questions about law enforcement’s role in personal disputes.

Background of the Conflict

Kevin Farmer and Rosemary Oglesby-Henry share a complicated history. They were once friends with a professional relationship. Farmer lived in her Westwood home as a squatter until October 2025. In July 2025, Farmer faced arrest for domestic violence against Oglesby-Henry. Those charges were dismissed in August. Oglesby-Henry, a Republican congressional candidate, obtained a five-year protection order against him.

In September 2025, Oglesby-Henry was arrested for aggravated menacing. Farmer accused her of pointing a gun at him. She denied the claim, stating no gun was involved. Charges against her dropped in November due to lack of evidence. Farmer later admitted fabricating the story out of malice.

The Charges and Arrest

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Farmer entered a psychiatric facility on October 9, 2025. He received court-ordered treatment and was released on October 22. On Halloween night, he allegedly broke into Oglesby-Henry’s home. Video evidence showed him entering without permission. Police arrested him for felony burglary and violating the protection order. He was held on $60,000 bond.

Oglesby-Henry was not home during the incident. She expressed fear and questioned the system’s protection for victims. Farmer has a prior criminal history, including dropped charges and minor convictions.

The Dismissal

On February 24, 2026, the judge dismissed the case against Farmer. Oglesby-Henry failed to appear at a key hearing. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this as the reason. No further details were provided in court records. Farmer no longer faces these felony charges.

Implications for Politics and Justice

This case shows how politics can turn dangerous. Personal rivalries may lead to weaponizing law enforcement against opponents. Mutual accusations between Farmer and Oglesby-Henry suggest possible misuse of legal processes. Such actions erode public trust in institutions.

Yet, no one is above the law. Charges were filed based on complaints and evidence. Dismissals occurred when proof lacked or cooperation failed. The system held both accountable until facts emerged. This balance protects against abuse while ensuring justice.

Politicians must navigate personal issues carefully. Weaponizing the law risks backlash and damages careers. True accountability demands evidence, not vendettas.

Conclusion

The dismissal of Farmer’s case closes a chapter in this saga. It reminds us of law enforcement’s dual role. It can be a tool for protection or manipulation. Maintaining standards ensures fairness for all, including politicians. Society benefits when justice remains impartial.