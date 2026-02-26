Ohio Winter Storm Threat: 6+ Inches Possible Early Next Week

A potential winter storm looms for Ohio early next week. Meteorologists track a system along the Ohio River. This setup could deliver significant snow. Accumulations may exceed 6 inches in spots. However, outcomes depend on atmospheric energy phasing. Residents should monitor updates closely. The threat arrives after recent wintry weather.

Source: Cavan Images / Michael Hanson / Getty

Current Forecast Overview

Models show a storm developing Sunday into Monday. It draws from Arctic air surging southward. For instance, cold air sets the stage for precipitation. Moreover, moisture interacts with the system. As a result, snow or mixed precipitation is possible. Additionally, the track favors parts of the Midwest. Therefore, Ohio faces notable impacts. Forecasters note uncertainty in exact totals.

System Tracking Along the Ohio River

The low-pressure system tracks near or south of the Ohio River. This path often favors widespread snow in Ohio. Specifically, it allows cold air to interact effectively. Furthermore, two pieces of atmospheric energy combine. Consequently, phasing determines storm strength. If energy aligns well, heavier snow develops. Otherwise, lighter amounts or rain occur in south. Thus, northern and central Ohio risk more accumulation.

Source: Cavan Images / Michael Hanson / Getty

Potential Snowfall Amounts

Heavy snow remains possible under favorable conditions. Some areas could see 6 inches or more. For example, lake-enhanced bands boost totals northward. In addition, widespread 4-8 inches appear in models for parts of the state. However, southern zones near the river may mix rain and sleet. Therefore, totals vary widely. Residents in the Ohio Valley prepare for slick conditions.

Impacts and Preparation Tips

Travel disruptions threaten roads and highways. Moreover, power outages rise with heavy wet snow. Schools and businesses may close or delay. As such, stock essentials like food and water. Furthermore, clear driveways and sidewalks early. Check vehicle batteries and tires. Ultimately, stay informed via National Weather Service alerts.