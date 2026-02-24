Sneak Treat: New Balance MADE in USA SS26 Collection

New Balance

It’s always a treat when you can get a good preview in before making any purchase, especially when it comes to a fresh pair of the latest kicks. That’s why we decided to take on the grand task of making that search a little less harder with “Sneak Treat,” our official hub for the investigative sneakerhead — we hope you like the play on words!

To kick things off (every pun intended), it was only right to start at home here in America with the Spring/Summer 2026 collection by New Balance for its fan-favorite MADE In USA imprint.

RELATED: Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week

In addition to boasting a domestic value of 70% or more due to the homebound construction, MADE also helps New Balance stand out when it comes to the U.S. economy — $3.1 billion contributed in 2024, a 23% increase from the $2.5 billion in 2023. Of the 2024 earnings at NB headquarters, MADE was reported to be responsible for a hefty portion, totaling at $479 million.

Love Sneakers? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So yeah, your dollar definitely goes a long way, but especially when you cop the New Balance MADE in USA line. The SS26 offering focuses on the 990v4, 992, 993 and 1300 signature silhouettes. Each has its own unique color palette that will ultimately speak to the individuality of its wearer. The nine-way rollout will begin with olive iterations of the 990v4 and the 992 for Delivery 1, followed by the sole purple-coded 993 offering in Delivery 2, a collegiate purple/royal blue combo on the standout 992 of the set with Delivery 3, another peach-themed 992 paired with a 1300 described as “green apple, maize and sea stone” for Delivery 4, the same silhouettes for Delivery 5 in muted-out grey hues and finally the elite 990v4 an eye-grabbing orange that makes for a truly fitting finale drop in Delivery 6.

The first four drops will also include a wide range of athletic apparel in matching hues. Expect the gear to run you between $65 USD to $285 USD, meanwhile the footwear is priced between $185 USD and $220 USD depending on the silhouette.

Get your “Sneak Treat” on by checking out the New Balance MADE in USA SS26 Collection below, with the 990v4 “Olive Leaf” ($185 USD) and 992 “Olivine” ($200 USD) arriving this Thursday (February 26). Stay tuned on further drops and the kickoff arriving this week by heading over to the New Balance online store and select retailers:

DROP 1



New Balance 990v4 “Olive Leaf/Light Olive/Permafrost”

