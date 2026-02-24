Ranch Milkshakes in Ohio? Plus Other Weird Food Combos You Should Try
A Northeast Ohio eatery will soon serve a ranch dressing milkshake. For real.
Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky is introducing the unusual frozen treat as a limited offering starting March 5. They have a second Ohio location near King’s Island, just outside of Cincinnati.
The shake blends creamy ice cream with tangy ranch dressing. Staff created it as a novelty item to spark conversation. It will be served with carrots, celery, whipped cream, crispy chicken, and a lime rim.
Hungry yet?
The beverage (or dip?) will cost $3.10 and will coincide with National Ranch Day on March 10.
This news has us thinking about other unusual food combinations that have been offered over the years. Keep scrolling and let us know if you’ve tried any of these other unusual food combos!
7 Unusual Food Combos That Actually Happened
1. Breast Milk Ice Cream
Offered by: The Icecreamists
The London shop created ice cream made with donated human breast milk. Staff called the flavor “Baby Gaga” and served it as a luxury novelty dessert.
2. Ranch Dressing Soda
Offered by: Lester’s Fixins
The soda brand released a carbonated ranch dressing flavored drink. The beverage tasted like fizzy salad dressing in bottle form.
3. Pickle Cotton Candy
Offered by: Delish (via featured vendors at food events)
Vendors debuted cotton candy infused with dill pickle flavor. The snack blended sugary sweetness with sharp vinegar notes.
4. Mac and Cheese Ice Cream
Offered by: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
The company launched a macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream in partnership with Kraft. The dessert mixed cheesy powder flavor into sweet cream.
5. Mustard Ice Cream
Offered by: French’s
The condiment company created a mustard flavored ice cream for National Mustard Day. The flavor combined vanilla sweetness with tangy mustard swirl.
6. Hot Dog Flavored Sparkling Water
Offered by: Oscar Mayer
The brand released a limited-edition hot dog flavored sparkling water. The drink aimed to taste like a backyard cookout in liquid form.
7. Cheetos Macarons
Offered by: Ladurée
The bakery collaborated with Cheetos to create bright orange macarons. The dessert blended sweet almond shells with cheesy snack dust flavor.
Major Changes To Ohio’s Marijuana Laws Could Be On The Way
Northeast Ohio Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last
Ranch Milkshakes in Ohio? Plus Other Weird Food Combos You Should Try was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com