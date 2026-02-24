The 2026 Whitney Art Party Is Still On Our Mind: RECAP

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

It’s been nearly a month since the 2026 Whitney Art Party gave New York City its first big night out following the annual NYE ball drop, and we still can’t forget how much fun it all was just to be taking in museum culture during after hours!

While many New Yorkers are currently feeling the blunt force of the second snowstorm and first official blizzard in years, the Whitney Art Party this year came on the helms of Winter Storm Fern that impacted the city for four days before easing up just in enough time to party. We were some of the lucky patrons who put on our dancing shoes (read: snow boots!) to check out a night where music, art, philanthropy and some of the flyest fashion folk all came together in one cold-yet-colorful collision.

Operating on a slightly strict dress code of “loudest prints and most vibrant patterns,” attendees did just that in a vibrant mix of styles that saw streetwear, chic and cocktail hour equally making for acceptable attire. The event itself acts as a charity fundraiser of sorts, with a prestigious team of creatives known as the Whitney Contemporaries who arranged proceeds through ticket sales and donations that will directly benefit the museum’s mission to give emerging artists a platform.

A brief overview on the ‘why’ in general for the Whitney Art Party below, per the press release:

“The sold – out event invited young patrons, emerging artists, and guests from the worlds of art, fashion, business, philanthropy, and entertainment for an unforgettable evening of dancing, music, and art. Co – chairs Ego Nwodim, Steven Beltrani, Micaela Erlanger, Martine Gutierrez, Alexander Hankin, and Emma Safir enthusiastically greeted guests and partygoers were entertained with DJ sets by The Dare and Raúl de Nieves.”

A Wizard Studios-designed backdrop for photo ops, complimentary goodies from the likes of Aesop, Faena New York, Libertine and a thirst-quenching open bar all night long courtesy of Maestro Dobel® Tequila all came with the invite. In addition to pleasantries mixed with the combo of The Dare and Raúl de Nieves each delivering body-rocking DJ sets on the Museum’s ground floor in the Kenneth C. Griffin Hall, attendees were also free to explore the art pieces on various other levels — a full elevator bartender poured libations from floor-to-floor! Those interested in heading to floor 7 for a look at the “Untitled” (America) exhibition on display since July 2025 were more than welcome; others took a straight shot ride to the top for an up-close look at the revered High Wire: Calder’s Circus at 100 exhibition.

In short, there was no wrong way to turn for the entire duration of the night.

Notable faces in attendance included newly-appointed First Lady Of New York, Rama Duwaji, in addition to home living queen Martha Stewart, former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim operating as co-chair, Pose actor Ryan Jamaal Swain, hip-hop socialite Ava Dash, rising model Sarah Daoui, notable art curator Souleo with the look of the night and a who’s-who of the Big Apple elite.

Just to name a few.

Keep scrolling to check out the 2026 Whitney Art Party from our point of view – hope to see you next year: