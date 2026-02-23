Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati

This Black History Month, Radio One Cincinnati is turning the spotlight inward: honoring the powerful stories housed right here at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

As Urban One commemorates 100 Years of Black History under the theme “Legacy & Possibility,” we’re dedicating each week to uncovering untold Black stories rooted in Cincinnati.

Episode One: Black History Month: What Did Cincinnati Look Like 200 Years Ago?

This week’s focus is the Black Brigade of Cincinnati, a group of men recognized as the first organized Black unit active in the Union effort during the Civil War.



In August 1862, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan set his sights on Cincinnati, creating urgency across the city. Black residents quickly organized, forming a home guard and offering to defend their city. Their request was denied. City leaders not only rejected their help but also prohibited further organizing, insisting the war was not theirs to fight.

That didn’t stop the effort.

Union General Lew Wallace, who was responsible for defending Cincinnati, saw the value in their willingness to serve. Instead, he enlisted Black men to help build critical defense fortifications across the river in Northern Kentucky.

Despite being denied the chance to fight, the Black Brigade’s contributions became a defining moment in both Cincinnati and Civil War history.

Watch the full video with Freedom Center curator Dr. Stephanie Lampkin as she breaks down the story of the Black Brigade of Cincinnati, featured inside the “From Slavery to Freedom” gallery.

Black History Month: The Black Brigade of Cincinnati was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com