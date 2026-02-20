Ray J Denies Faking Bloody Eyes, Pleads For Stolen Heart Monitor
You OK, Willie Ray? Ray J Denies Faking Bizarre Bloody-Eyed Performance, Tells Fans 'Forget What You Hear'
Who are you going to believe, Ray J and his bleeding eyes? The singer is slamming claims that he faked the medical emergency at his Valentine’s Day show after a photographer called cap on the capillary chicanery. “Forget what you’re hearing,” Ray told fans.
While onstage in Shreveport, La., bright red streams flowed from under his black sunglasses. Rather than stop the show for what seems like an obvious and shocking medical emergency, Ray J continued the show and hugging the audience as if nothing happened.
The disturbing clips went viral, sparking speculation and debates about whether it was yet another Ray J stunt. In another clip, he shut down Bobby V’s comment that he’s “sick.” He also took his shirt off to reveal a heart monitor and dressing on his chest, with what looked like more blood dripping.
“Don’t do that! Hey, y’all, we’re perfectly fine. Nobody’s sick. Look at me!” Ray J claimed. However, shortly before the performance, he posted on Facebook: “I’m putting my life on the line for this show.”
As BOSSIP previously reported, photographer Tommy Nard II spoke out to say the incident was all theatrics. Nard provided footage that appears to show Ray J lying on his back onstage and applying “fake blood” to his eyes before before he continued to perform. “He loves the camera. He loves the attention. Anybody that knows him, it’s all theatrical,” Nard said.
Ray J & Princess Love Double Down On Denying That He Faked Crying Blood
On Thursday, Feb. 19, Ray J issued a statement on Facebook that appeared to reassure his confused and concerned fans that the incident was real, but he’s good to go back on the road.
“I’m on my way to Atlanta, then I’m on my way to L.A.,” he said, thanking Shreveport for its support. “Forget what they’re talking about. Forget what you’re hearing,” he continued, seemingly responding to Nard’s “fake blood” allegations.
He made no mention of medical treatment or follow-up, and looked like his normal self.
According to The Jasmine Brand, Princess Love also spoke out in her ex’s defense to claim “it wasn’t fake.”
Check out Ray J’s explanation for the photographer putting him on bloody blast and the update about a stolen medical device after the flip!
Ray J Clears His Name, Says The Photographer Admitted To Him Why He Allegedly Lied About Fake Blood
In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ray J explained why the photographer called Saturday night a horrifying hoax.
“I talked to the photographer. He said he was trying to make it lighter and make it cool because he didn’t want us to look crazy. I don’t know what to say,” Ray J said.
The “Wait A Minute” singer claimed the ordeal has his affected entire family, and Princess is more emotional than he’s ever seen.
“Listen, I’ve never seen Princess cry like this. Princess is a strong woman, she doesn’t ever really show emotion. She been crying every day. The kids been crying even tonight,” he continued, adding that his daughter, Melody, begged him to get healthier.
Despite a grim prognosis from doctors, Ray J sounded optimistic about turning things around.
“Am I still popping Addies and Addies? No. Am I staying up for five or six days? No. So I’m going to get better no matter what,” he said.
When asked what motive the photographer would have to lie, Ray J said it was an attempt to protect his business interests. Wait, what? The only thing worse than pretending to possibly bleed all over a crowd of fans is actually doing it. Sometimes the show actually doesn’t need to go on, but his manager Melinda Santiago disagrees.
Santiago confirmed to People that his appearance was caused by the health issues he revealed in January. Ray J was hospitalized and announced that doctors estimated just one year left to live as his heart beats at only “25%” capacity.
“We all know that Ray J has been under the weather, but all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not. The bottom line is Ray J has been in and out of the hospital dealing with health and heart issues. That is a fact. Another fact is that the meds that Ray is on have some side effects,” Santiago said.
Ray J Claims A Fan Stole The Heart Monitor Implanted On His Chest, Pleads To Get It Back
If Ray J’s medical saga isn’t dramatic enough, he revealed to TMZ that he lost more than some blood on Valentine’s Day. A fan allegedly stole his heart monitor as a souvenir. The dressing seen on the shirtless star was in place to secure a heart monitor, which he said a fan must have taken.
Ray J begged the attendee who snatched it right off his chest to return it because his medical team needs the information it recorded. He can replace the device, but not the vital measurements the doctors need to treat his heart condition.
“If you have the heart monitor, just let us know how we can get it back, if possible, because I need it for analytics. It’s important. If not, they’ll put another heart monitor on me, but I don’t have no data for the past two weeks. So, it affects them prescribing me what I need, or telling me that I need to slow down, or I’m doing great,” he said.
The serial entrepreneur added that there is an unspecified reward for the device’s return and this is definitely not a stunt. He returned to social media on Friday to once again fact-check naysayers with a look at his treatments. Instead of a “Get Ready With Me,” it’s giving “Get Better With Me,” to show that Ray J’s condition and his new regimen to treat it are serious.
You OK, Willie Ray? Ray J Denies Faking Bizarre Bloody-Eyed Performance, Tells Fans 'Forget What You Hear' was originally published on bossip.com