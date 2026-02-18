Meet Ryan James, Cincinnati’s Youngest Black Councilman

Ryan overcame childhood hardship to become a community leader and win a surprise City Council victory.

As a Black millennial, Ryan aims to inspire others from similar backgrounds to pursue public service.

Ryan's priorities include improving housing stability, reducing living costs, and creating more paths to jobs and prosperity.

Ryan James just made history by becoming the youngest Black man ever elected to the Cincinnati City Council. At only 29, he stepped into this role after the November 2025 election. It’s a big deal, and honestly, it feels inspiring.

Growing Up and Getting Started

Ryan grew up right here in Ohio. He saw tough times early on, including homelessness with his single mom after the 2008 crash. But things turned around when she became a public school teacher. That experience stuck with him. He dove into community work, teaming up with nonprofits and United Way. He focused heavily on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Living in the West End now, he really gets the everyday struggles people face.

How He Ran and Won

He jumped into the race as a Democrat, even though city council elections are technically nonpartisan. In the end, Democrats swept all nine at-large seats. Eight were incumbents holding on tight. Ryan came in ninth with about 33,689 votes, just enough to snag the last spot. He was the only fresh face joining the group. His campaign talked a lot about making life more affordable, fixing housing issues, and creating real economic chances for folks. People clearly connected with that message.

Why This Moment Matters

Being 29 and Black, Ryan breaks new ground on the council. Sure, P.G. Sittenfeld was younger overall back in 2011 at 27, but Ryan’s milestone stands out for representation. He often says he thinks about the historic side every single day. It comes with real responsibility. He wants to show younger people, especially from similar backgrounds that they belong in these spaces too.

He got sworn in on January 6, 2026. Since then, he’s already pushing ideas forward. For example, he introduced a motion to shield residents from ICE surveillance by limiting how the city collects immigration status info. He teamed up with others to fund social services for vulnerable groups. It’s clear he’s not waiting around.

What He’s Focused On Now

Ryan keeps it practical. He talks about housing stability, easing the cost of living, and building better paths to jobs and opportunity. He wants city services to actually help working families, not just sound good on paper. Small businesses, renters, homeowners he’s got them in mind. Overall, he aims for a Cincinnati where hard work pays off, no matter your connections or wealth.

It’s exciting to see someone this young bring fresh energy to the council. Ryan James isn’t just filling a seat; he’s pushing for changes people can feel in their daily lives. Cincinnati’s future looks a little brighter because of it.