Backstage Pass: We Them Ones Cincinnati Valentine’s Takeover
Love was in the air and so were the punchlines as We Them Ones pulled into Cincinnati for a sold-out Valentine’s Day show at Heritage Bank Center.
While thousands packed the arena for a night of comedy heavyweights, 101.1 The WIZ & 100.3 Cincy’s R&B secured your backstage access.
Supreme held it down on behalf of the station, posted up behind the curtain as comedians rotated in one by one for exclusive interviews before hitting the stage. The energy backstage was loose and mad unfiltered – exactly what you’d expect from some of the funniest names in the game.
Navv Greene kicked things off with first impressions of Cincinnati, joking that the city clearly has “a lot of fine women” then quickly doubled down saying it might just be because it was Valentine’s Day. Either way, he wasn’t complaining.
Mojo Brookzz got a little sentimental about his history with the Queen City, sharing that Cincinnati will always hold a special place in his heart. It was one of the first cities to book him early in his career and where he broke a personal record for sold-out shows.
When Mike Epps stepped in, you already know the room shifted. The headliner, a veteran, Day-Day to many.
Fresh off a tour stop in his hometown of Indianapolis the night before, Epps joked about having to make a last-minute run to TJ Maxx for some long johns to handle the Midwest cold. Even with decades in the game, he’s still moving like a road comic at heart.
Chico Bean brought the brotherhood energy immediately, bonding with Supreme over their shared fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. The jokes started to fly within the first 10 seconds, clowning Supreme’s Baltimore accent and clocking that Eastgate Mall might need to close its doors because “ain’t nobody in there.”
