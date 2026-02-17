Spotlight Lounge in Northside to Close After Deadly Weekend Shooting

Source: Tartezy / Getty

A Northside bar is shutting its doors following a quadruple shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

The owner of Spotlight Lounge confirmed the bar’s lease has been terminated, effective immediately.

The decision follows after heightning concerns from neighbors and business owners after the violence that claimed the lives of 23-year-old Quiade Daniels and 32-year-old Vermonte Blair. Two additional victims were hospitalized and were reported in stable condition as of February 15th.

RELATED: Ghost Baby Named One of Best Bars of 2025

Residents say the tragedy is part of a troubling pattern.

“No family member should have to get the phone call over this, just because people wanted to have a good time at a bar,” Barry Hensley, owner of Quality Appliances next door to the bar.

The Northside Business Association also released a statement:

“In this instance, we have had a history with a certain establishment allowing for certain behaviors to continue, whether it be the illegal consumption of alcohol, littering, ordinance violations, and worse of all, consistent gun violence resulting in injuries, and now loss of life. This establishment has not taken accountability for these incidents that ultimately stem from their location, and it appears that no corrective actions are being taken or considered by this establishment to improve safety in our community and within their premises.

“Northside must petition to hold those accountable that choose to compromise the safety of our community. This not only compromises the well-being of individuals visiting and living in Northside, but this also negatively impacts businesses and their operations.”

The association said it plans to work toward solutions aimed at improving safety and addressing illegal activity in the area.

Cincinnati police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.



