Mu$t Be Niiiice! The Most Extravagant Valentine’s Day Gifts Of 2026

Valentine’s Day 2026 was another lovey-dovey love day bursting with grand gestures, extravagant rose arrangements, and swoon-worthy surprises from some of our fave celebs who went ALL OUT for their loved (and very liked) ones.

With so many high-profile breakups over the past few years, it was nice to see a fresh batch of heart-eyed celeb couples spending their first Valentine’s Day together.

The stinkin’ cute couple have trended as one of entertainment’s buzziest couples after eagle-eyed followers noticed Klay Thompson in the background of Meg’s now-viral poolside photo posted last July.

Just days later, Thompson confirmed the relationship by sharing photos from a Bahamas getaway featuring the rapper before making their official red carpet debut at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the gala, Megan Thee Stallion teased details about their first encounter.

“Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f—— movie,” she told PEOPLE at the event, describing how they met. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie.”

Fast-forward to November 2025 where Megan showcased her cooking skills over Thanksgiving weekend, preparing a meal that reportedly earned high praise from Thompson’s parents, Mychal and his mom.

That same month, Thompson shared a photo of Megan aboard a boat he sweetly named the “S.S. Stallion” in her honor.

Most recently, Hot Girl Meg went all out for Klay Thompson’s 36th birthday, throwing him a celebration that immediately went viral.

He later shared highlights from the event, writing, “Best birthday ever thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99,” alongside a photo of the couple holding hands during a romantic beachside lunch.

