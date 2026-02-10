5 Times Sports Reporter Maria Taylor Showed Off Her Sporty-Chic Style

Source:

Super Bowl LX may be over, but the conversation definitely isn’t. One of the biggest sources of post-game chatter? Maria Taylor.

Maris made history as the first Black woman to host the Super Bowl and present the winning team’s trophy. A major career moment — and of course, she did it in style.

But Who Exactly Is Maria Taylor?

The NBC Sports host and former ESPN analyst is one of the most respected voices in sports media. Before stepping in front of the camera, Taylor was a volleyball and basketball player at the University of Georgia. She was very active in college and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Maria is a Tennessee native.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Today, she leads coverage for the NFL, Olympics, NBA, and more — bringing credibility, charisma, and lewks to every broadcast. Maria is one of the only women of color in her position.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

And on Sunday’s primetime stage, she proved once again that fashion and football absolutely go together. For the big night, Taylor wore a navy and white pinstriped suit and added unexpected flair with leopard gloves.

The moment was polished, powerful, and very on-brand.

Whether she’s reporting from the sidelines or hosting in studio, Maria consistently delivers both commentary and style. She loves monochromatic looks, sharp tailoring, denim moments, and elegant gowns. In more ways than one, she is that girl.

As we celebrate her historic Super Bowl career milestone, we’re looking back at her style. Keep scrolling to see Maria Taylor’s take on sporty chic fashion.