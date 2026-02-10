5 Times Sports Reporter Maria Taylor Showed Off Her Sporty Style
5 Times Sports Reporter Maria Taylor Showed Off Her Sporty-Chic Style
- Maria Taylor is a respected sports media personality with a strong fashion sense.
- She has a diverse career covering the NFL, Olympics, NBA, and more.
- Taylor's style is characterized by sharp tailoring, monochrome looks, and sporty-chic ensembles.
Super Bowl LX may be over, but the conversation definitely isn’t. One of the biggest sources of post-game chatter? Maria Taylor.
Maris made history as the first Black woman to host the Super Bowl and present the winning team’s trophy. A major career moment — and of course, she did it in style.
But Who Exactly Is Maria Taylor?
The NBC Sports host and former ESPN analyst is one of the most respected voices in sports media. Before stepping in front of the camera, Taylor was a volleyball and basketball player at the University of Georgia. She was very active in college and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Maria is a Tennessee native.
Today, she leads coverage for the NFL, Olympics, NBA, and more — bringing credibility, charisma, and lewks to every broadcast. Maria is one of the only women of color in her position.
And on Sunday’s primetime stage, she proved once again that fashion and football absolutely go together. For the big night, Taylor wore a navy and white pinstriped suit and added unexpected flair with leopard gloves.
The moment was polished, powerful, and very on-brand.
Whether she’s reporting from the sidelines or hosting in studio, Maria consistently delivers both commentary and style. She loves monochromatic looks, sharp tailoring, denim moments, and elegant gowns. In more ways than one, she is that girl.
Gallery: Maria Taylor Serves Sports Commentary – And Style
As we celebrate her historic Super Bowl career milestone, we’re looking back at her style. Keep scrolling to see Maria Taylor’s take on sporty chic fashion.
Denim & Black
Maria proved that casual style can still feel elevated at a Fanatics event. She layered a cropped black top under a structured blazer and paired it with a two-tone denim vest and relaxed jeans. White sneakers kept the look effortless and sporty. This outfit felt cool, modern, and perfect for a daytime sports event.
Burgundy Is Still Having A Major Moment
At the Sports Power Brunch, Maria stepped out in a rich burgundy leather look that felt bold and polished. The fitted blazer and matching mini skirt created a sleek monochromatic vibe. She paired the outfit with matching tights and pointed heels, keeping the color story strong from head to toe. It was powerful, fashion-forward, and perfectly tailored.
Statement Power Suiting Done
During a Variety panel, the reporter leaned into bold color blocking with a black mini dress trimmed in bright yellow. The sharp contrast created a strong silhouette that stood out on stage. Gold buttons and a sleek turtleneck neckline added sophistication while still feeling fun and edgy.
All Black Everything
On the red carpet at NFL Honors, Maria embraced timeless elegance in a black asymmetrical gown. The one-shoulder design and high slit gave the dress drama and movement. Paired with black pumps and minimal jewelry, the look was refined and red-carpet ready.
It’s Her Leather Corset For Us
Even on assignment, Maria’s style never misses. While reporting courtside, she layered a black leather corset over a crisp white pinstriped shirt. The combination of structured tailoring and sporty energy perfectly captured her signature aesthetic.
5 Times Sports Reporter Maria Taylor Showed Off Her Sporty-Chic Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com