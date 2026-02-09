Bad Bunny Was Right – We Danced During His Entire Super Bowl LX Performance

Bad Bunny's performance embraced everyday cultural moments, from boxing to food vendors, creating a vibrant street party atmosphere.

The show featured special appearances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and Ricky Martin, showcasing Bad Bunny's global appeal.

The halftime show was a historic moment, as Bad Bunny became the first solo Latin artist to headline the Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny was one of the most talked-about Super Bowl performers in recent history – and his Super Bowl LX halftime show lived up to the hype. The global superstar celebrated his culture, brought out unexpected stars, and exuded his signature swaggy style.

He promised a huge party, and he delivered.

Bad Bunny Brought Cardi B, Lady Gaga & Ricky Martin To The Super Bowl Stage



The performance opened with Bad Bunny stepping onto the field in an all-cream look. He wore a cream jersey and matching gloves. Underneath was a white-cream button-down and tie with relaxed jeans. He carried a football in his hand as the stadium transformed.

The stage became the fields of Puerto Rico. Workers moved through the set as he embraced everyday cultural moments. We saw boxing, grabbing food and drinks, and buying items from vendors. Dancers filled the field in white sleeveless tanks and mini tan skorts with flirty tiers.

Then the show turned into a full street party. Dancers switched into shorts with black belts, tank tops, and handkerchiefs. The energy lifted instantly and the stadium felt electric.

The third act shifted into a wedding scene. Everyone wore white and cream as guests. Bad Bunny changed into a full suit paired with sneakers. The fashion mirrored a story of community, celebration, and love.

Cardi B was spotted dancing on stage during the halftime show. She wore a flouncy cream lace dress that matched the show’s soft neutral palette. She styled her hair in a middle part with voluminous curls. He also surprised fans by bringing out Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who each had mainstage moments.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Made History

Just one week ago, Bad Bunny made history at the 2026 Grammys. He won Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. It became the first Spanish-language album to win the category.

He dedicated the award to Puerto Rico and immigrants. The moment felt powerful during ongoing political conversations in the United States.

The halftime show was historic too. Bad Bunny became the first solo Latin artist to headline the Super Bowl. His performance was delivered entirely in Spanish. The moment had been discussed for months.

Now done, we can say Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was the moment we expected it to be. The headliner brought style, culture, and community to the biggest stage in the country in a way that felt global and exactly what we needed.

