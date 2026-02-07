Kid ‘N Play’s Christopher Reid Reveals His Live-Saving Heart Transplant Journey

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Kid ‘N Play are beloved ’90s icons, more for their House Party movies than even their rap hits. The senior statesmen of hip hop have made the rounds of awards shows and podcasts talking about their time as one of music’s top duos.

But now Christopher “Kid” Reid is speaking on more serious topics. The 61-year-old told Good Morning America that last summer, he received a heart transplant after finding out that his heart was failing.

“A lot of times, we don’t go because we don’t want the bad news, or we too busy just hustlin’, trying to make it from day to day,” Reid told host Michael Strahan. “And we … feel like we don’t got time, or we’ll get over it. Well, you might not.”

Reid says he was experiencing symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath, that he first thought were just signs of aging.

“I started to feel a little bit more fatigued than before,” Reid said. “And then when you feel that shortness of breath, sleeping a lot more than normal. And I think sometimes you kind of just chalk it up to, ‘I’m getting older, the road is harsh.’ “

But after an ER visit last July, he was told he needed medication. However, things got more serious when a follow-up visit revealed the medication wasn’t helping.

“He came in very swollen again, and that is a little unusual in somebody who’s been started on treatment, for the swelling to come back that quickly,” Erika Jones, who is Reid’s cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Los Angeles.

After the test results came back, Jones told Reid he’d need to stay in the ICU and that he had to have a heart transplant. His doctors described the worsening situation as “life and death.” Because of the seriousness of his condition, Reid was placed high on the transplant list.

He says, despite any fears he had, he was determined to maintain a positive attitude as he prepared for the transplant.

“I wanted to let them know at the same time, ‘Hey, I am worthy of this,’ ” Reid said. “If I do get this gift, I intend to respect it and really live life to the fullest.”

Just nine days later, Reid received a donor heart and had transplant surgery, which was ultimately deemed successful.

Reid is back to work, performing and writing an upcoming book titled The Heart of the Matter. He decided to share his ordeal with the public now, as February is American Heart Month. He’s urging people to be mindful of their health and to go to the doctor if anything seems off.

“I hope that I’m the same person, but that I’m a better version of myself,” he said. “Because man, this thing, this is a beautiful life.”

Kid ‘N Play’s Christopher Reid Reveals His Live-Saving Heart Transplant Journey was originally published on cassiuslife.com