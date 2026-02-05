How To Vote In the Upcoming Primary Elections

The upcoming primary election in Cincinnati is the Ohio Primary Election on May 5, 2026. This statewide primary includes races for U.S. Congress, state offices like governor, and local Hamilton County positions. Cincinnati voters participate through Hamilton County. No separate municipal primary occurs in 2026. The last city elections were in 2025.

Key Dates for the May 5, 2026 Primary

March 20, 2026 : Military and overseas absentee voting begins.

: Military and overseas absentee voting begins. April 6, 2026 : Deadline to register to vote or update registration. Boards stay open until 9 p.m.

: Deadline to register to vote or update registration. Boards stay open until 9 p.m. April 7, 2026 : Absentee voting by mail starts. Early in-person voting begins.

: Absentee voting by mail starts. Early in-person voting begins. April 28, 2026 : Absentee ballot applications must reach the board (some sources note this deadline).

: Absentee ballot applications must reach the board (some sources note this deadline). May 4, 2026 : Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked.

: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked. May 5, 2026: Election Day. Polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Check exact deadlines at votehamiltoncountyohio.gov.

Who Can Vote?

You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old by Election Day, and a Hamilton County resident. Ohio allows open primaries. Registered voters pick any party’s ballot. No party affiliation is required.

How to Register or Update

Register online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Use the Hamilton County Board of Elections site. Mail or visit in person by April 6. Update address or name changes too. Confirm status anytime online.

Voting Options

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In-Person on Election Day: Go to your polling place. Find it via votehamiltoncountyohio.gov or call the board. Bring ID if needed.

Early In-Person Voting: Starts April 7 at the Board of Elections. Includes weekends before May 5. Hours vary; check the site.

Vote by Mail (Absentee): Request a ballot online or by form from the Secretary of State. Mail it back postmarked by May 4. Deliver in person by 7:30 p.m. on May 5.

Provisional or Emergency Ballots: Available if issues arise. Follow board instructions.

Tips for Success

Verify your polling location early. Arrive prepared with ID. Review your sample ballot online. Track your absentee ballot status. Contact Hamilton County Board of Elections at 513-946-8551 for help.

Voting shapes Cincinnati’s future. Participate in this important primary. Your voice counts in state and local decisions.